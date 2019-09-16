‘Arome’ inaugurated by Upasana Konidela

Hyderabad: The city’s latest & go-to place for exotic organic dry fruits & gourmet, ‘Arome’, was formally inaugurated by Ms. Upasana Konidela, the healthy lifestyle icon, on Saturday at Banjara Hills. Present on the occasion were Directors of Arome, Ms. Karishma Jain & Ms. Khushbu Jain and Namit Jain, Rounak Singhi and several city’s socialites.

Speaking after launching the exclusive outlet, Ms Upasana Konidela said, this is fantastic store with all the healthy dry fruits and gourmet under one roof. What I like is it has different types of flavors that I have never tried before. The best part about nuts and dry fruits is you need not eat to your fill, indulging in small quantities makes you feel heavy and healthy.

With festival season around, to celebrate and enhance the overall merriment in the ambiance at home and amongst friends, the healthy option will be the organically produced exotic dry fruits and delicacies from Arome. Indulge in the tastiest array of desserts, nuts, and dry fruits guilt-free this season, says Karishma Jain.

Arome has a wide variety of mouth-watering subtle flavors and fine delicacies, made from specially imported dry fruits, healthy organic food, and specialized luxury products. The range includes brownies, Coffee, Saffron, Peri Peri Almonds, Paneer Tikka, Paprika Basil Cashews, Sweet and Sour, Lychee, Pan Raisins, Saffron, Black Pepper, Garlic Pistachio, variety of healthy seeds like Sunflower, Pumpkin, Flax, watermelon, nuts like Hazelnut, Macadamia, Pine and natural berries like Blueberry, Cranberry and many more gourmet like chocolates, biscotti, mukhwas.

Arome presents a diverse range of gifting assortments, to delight your near and dear, be it family, friends, clients. The pure procurement from the farm produce with appealing packaging, will win you the hearts and bonding of lifetime, says Khushbu Jain.