Arrival of Monsoon is a Welcome Sign but Doctors Warn against Rising Infections

Monsoon is a time for enjoying the rainfall and light cool breeze, with a hot cup of tea and some lip smacking snacks. However, with heavy rain falls comes a host of problems in the cities- be it waters logging, floods or a host of infections.

“Some of the most common diseases which surface strongly this monsoon are vector borne. Diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria, spike during this season as cooler weather and water stagnation creates conditions suitable for breeding of mosquitoes. It is important to identify various breeding spots in the city and treat them timely to prevent a possible outbreak of diseases” said Dr. P. Venkata Krishnan, Internal Medicines, Paras Hospital.

Not only vector borne diseases, but the city also experiences a spike in infections. Some of the most common diseases other than allergies include diarrhoea, typhoid, viral fever, and leptospirosis. Other than these, various other infections are finding due space.

“Viral fever cases are on the rise, with a significant increase in patient footfall. There are many cases of stomach infections, jaundice, diarrhoea, typhoid, and leptospirosis being reported from most densely populated areas of the city or from the suburbs” added Dr. Krishnan.

As prevention is better than cure, below are some tips that can protect you during rains:

Ensure you eat or drink hygienic food

Avoid eating roadside food or frozen food. Frozen food is prone to fungal build up leading to diarrhoea or stomach infection.

Do not compromise with hygiene during the monsoon. Take a shower with mild soap or diluted disinfectant in bathing water after coming home.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids as it keeps the bodily fluids replenished and a good water balance can fight many a virus that can create trouble during monsoon

Wear rain boots, this will prevent the feet from coming in contact with polluted water thus warding off fungal infections.

Use mosquito repellents while going out and mosquito nets at home to avoid dengue and malaria.

Clear the nearby mosquito breeding areas.

Always carry a hand sanitizer and use it before eating anything.

Carry a bottle of boiled water while going out and avoid having water outside or only consume packaged water.

“Only being proactive with precautionary methods can eliminate the chances of a bad monsoon experience. In case of any signs, do consult a qualified medical practitioner instead of going for self-medication,” said Dr. Krishnan