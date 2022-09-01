Arrow hosts successful trade show in Bengaluru to showcase their dynamic Spring Summer ‘23 Collection to their channel partners

India, September 01, 2022: Renowned menswear brand, Arrow, hosted a trade show at The Leela Convention Hall, Bhartiya City from the 1st to the 10th of August 2022 to present their latest collection of formal, business casual, and relaxed work wear. A well-known American menswear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. The brand’s known for its premium feel and elegant style. It was launched in India in 1993 as one of the first premium international brands in the country. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 1000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India. The brand showcases Bollywood royalty Hrithik Roshan in its recent campaign, On Top of the World.

The 10-day long tradeshow was a huge success and offered an exclusive peek of the upcoming new range to the brand’s channel partners. The Spring Summer ‘23 Collection from Arrow boasts on an impressive array of elegant formal wear, relaxed work wear, a youthful New York collection, and a ceremonial collection.

Arrow has always been a preferred brand for Indian professionals due to its rich heritage value, impeccable style and strong sense of innovation. The brand’s main goal is to cater to the ever-changing sartorial needs of India. The current collection upholds innovative products like autopress shirts, Autoflex trousers, Perfect Polos and Iconic white shirts. As the world reopens after the pandemic and professionals go back to the office, Arrow is aiding this journey back to work by offering a premium range of formal wear, smart casuals and relaxed work wear specifically designed for the working professionals of today.