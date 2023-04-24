Arrow reveals its iconic and versatile summer-spring collection

India, 24th April 2023: Arrow, the iconic premium menswear brand has unveiled its latest Summer Spring collection. The new collection embraces the latest trends while being versatile at its core, Arrow caters to all occasions in menswear.

The new collection contains formal wear including Autopress Shirts, Autoflex trousers, and Iconic White shirts. The autopress shirt is known for its wrinkle-free fabric, it’s available in three colour stories which are shades of peach, lilac, and light beige/cream). The autoflex trousers have a flexible waistband, making them perfect for work by prioritizing comfort while also looking premium. The iconic white shirts are a wardrobe staple, they can be used for formal occasions like weddings and casual outings with friends and family.

This collection also features suits and blazers, their ceremonial line has suits in pastel shades like pink, light green, beige which is perfect for day weddings, they also have suits in midnight Navy, Wine, Maroon, bluish-gray, and shades of bottle green which are classic evening wear. These suits also have reversible waistcoats with abstract floral jacquard on one side and the other side has the same design patterns, making it stylish and versatile.

The Linen collection is a summer collection of relaxed casuals that gives you a joyful vibe, it consists of shirts, trousers, and blazers. The shirts are available in both full-sleeve and half-sleeve and the trousers can be characterized by their Bronson fit, elasticated waistband, and moisture-absorbent properties.

The Polos and Chinos from Arrow Sport are another versatile addition to the collection. These polos are known for their premium fabric made from mercerized cotton and their anti-curling collars. The chinos are designed with a flattering Bronson slim fit. The stain-resistant technology keeps these chinos fresher for longer. This look is ideal for a casual day out, but when paired with a knit blazer, it would give an elevated look.

The Arrow New York line features modern workwear and casual wear, with futuristic polos and t-shirts with graphic print which is perfect for our millennial audience. The court club line inspired by tennis courts features relaxed, fun, and sociable polos and shirts.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new SS23 collection, Suman Saha, CEO of Arrow said, “The SS23 line from Arrow blends elegance, and comfort while confirming with the latest trends. Arrow offers you a variety of innovative clothing with utility and versatility at its core. These include a curated collection of shirts, trousers, t-shirts, polos, chinos, blazers, and suits. The latest collection from Arrow is an extensive assortment that covers all significant occasions for menswear while prioritizing versatility.”