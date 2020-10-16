Arsh Hyundai introduces Navratri Car Care Camp for its customers

Arsh Hyundai, one of the leading dealers of Hyundai cars in Mumbai organizes a grand Navratri Car Care Camp to celebrate the festive spirit of Navratri this year.

The nine days of Navratri are solely dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars. Each day is associated with an incarnation of the goddess. To celebrate Navratri this year, Arsh Hyundai provides nine special offers to mark the nine-day festival from 14th October 2020 to 22nd October 2020.

The special camp provides its customers with multiple attractive services offers on Mechanical Labor, Value-added Services, Wheel alignment & many more. Now, one can avail car maintenance service offers at lowest prices during Navratri Car Care Camp from Arsh Hyundai.

All safety measures will be followed that includes wearing masks, gloves, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and workshop sanitization.

