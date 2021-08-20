Arsh Hyundai joins the Freedom Drive kicked off by Hyundai this Independence Day

Arsh Hyundai, one of the leading dealers of Hyundai cars in Mumbai has announced their participation in the Freedom drive commenced by Hyundai Motors India.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) had launched its country wide Freedom Drive offering various free services including car maintenance workshops and no contact seamless service from 14th to 21st August 2021. These services are available at their network of 1,323 workshops across the country, Arsh Hyundai being one of them. Hyundai additionally will be reimbursing the discounts offered on Extended Warranty post the commencement of the 7 day freedom camp nationwide.

Commenting on the Freedom Drive, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) said, “Hyundai as a customer-first organisation has always innovated products and services to provide unmatched ownership experience to our customers. Hyundai Freedom Drive is a nationwide service camp conceptualised to provide a seamless service experience and enhanced peace of mind for our customers.”

The offers are inclusive of 10 percent discount on extended warranty, 20 percent discount on roadside assistance and 15 percent discount on mechanical labor for customers who could not get their car serviced from January 2020 to June 2021.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shubham Jain, Owner, Arsh Hyundai said, “Arsh Hyundai has always stayed focused and undertook initiatives to support its prized customers with exquisite services and extended care. This drive is brilliantly conceived to provide safe and first hand experiences to our customers. With the festivals approaching, we are geared up with 360 degree offerings based on customer’s expectations and requirements. All these services are in complete sync with pandemic guidelines set by the Government.”

All safety measures are being followed by the on-ground officials that include wearing masks, gloves, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and workshop sanitization.