Arsh Hyundai participates in Hyundai Relief Task Force to support customers in rain-hit Mumbai

Mumbai: Arsh Hyundai, one of the leading dealers of Hyundai cars in Mumbai have announced their participation in the relief task force created by Hyundai to support the customers affected by heavy rainfall and water-logging in Mumbai.

Weeklong heavy rains, widespread showers accompanied by strong winds have left the customers crippling about their car damage. Arsh Hyundai, as a responsible brand will ensure that the customers are aware about the preventive measures, which would help them to protect their vehicles from aggravating damage. The company has assigned roadside emergency service to help the customers in distress. The inventory of spare parts has been reinforced to prevent any shortage and offer quick service. Additionally, Arsh Hyundai is also offering a discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims and one-year complimentary road-side assistance for vehicles affected by the rain-hit.

Hyundai Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement that, “The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and water-logging. To combat this situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind.”

Commenting on the initiative, Shubham Jain – Owner, Arsh Hyundai says, “In these difficult times, quick movement and on time service support will help to address challenges in an effective manner. Arsh Hyundai is committed to ensure full-fledged support to its customers in this time of severity. Our dedicated team has taken the position to handle customers’ cars promptly and to educate customers to handle cars impacted by the heavy rains in the city.”

All safety measures are followed at Arsh Hyundai that includes wearing masks, gloves, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and workshop sanitization.