Arsh Hyundai proudly participates in Hyundai Relief Task Force to help customers affected by Cyclone Tauktae

Mumbai, 26th May, 2021: Arsh Hyundai, one of the leading dealers of Hyundai cars in Mumbai have announced their participation in the relief task force created by Hyundai to support the customers affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai.

After the devastating cyclone storm Tauktae, customers are worried about their losses and damages. Therefore, as a responsible brand, Arsh Hyundai aims to provide the best of service assistance to customers even during strenuous times. It will ensure uninterrupted mobility by extending emergency roadside assistance service to support the customers for hassle-free experience. As a support, Arsh Hyundai will offer a discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for Cyclone affected vehicles. Additionally, the company has extended service and warranty timelines by two months for the customers who are unable to avail such service due to the regulations of lockdown in their respective locations.

Hyundai Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement that “Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by the cyclone in Mumbai thereby offering them peace of mind in these challenging times.”

Commenting on the initiative, Shubham Jain – Owner, Arsh Hyundai says, “Even during these testing times like COVID and cyclone, our team at Arsh Hyundai will ensure that every single customer gets honest care, attention, and service satisfaction. We will do everything in our power to ensure that our customers get through these difficult times with the right assistance and support.”

All safety measures are followed at Arsh Hyundai that includes wearing masks, gloves, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing and workshop sanitization.

For more information call us at 7375002009 or Email crm.service@arshhyundai.com