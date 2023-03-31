Art and Artists’ Galore for Art Shastra at Evolve Back, Coorg

Evolve Back Resorts, is back with the second edition of Art Shastra at the Chikkana Halli Estate property in Coorg. With a successful first edition in 2016 at Hampi, Evolve Back is coming back with Art Shastra to celebrate Indian art and artists from across the country. The event will have interesting art discourses on contemporary art, modern stylization, printmaking workshops followed by experiences like visits to Dubare Elephant Camp and the Tibetian settlement in Bylekuppe.

The event will feature artwork by renowned artists from across the country like:

S G Vasudev, R M Palaniappan, Indrapramit Roy, Shipra Bhattacharya, among 16 others.

Date: 2nd to 6th April, 2023

Venue: Evolve Back Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg, Karnataka, India

About Art Shastra:

Extending from Evolve Back’s ideology, Art Shastra is an initiative that is driven to capture the ingenuity and various cultures of a location. The unique array of artists will be coming from all over the country to discuss and reflect on the art scenario and stylization of contemporary art at present. Some of these artists’ masterpieces are also displayed at the properties in Hampi.

About Evolve Back

Evolve Back, formerly known as Orange County, is an established chain of luxury resorts in India that are presented with a thematic representation of the local history and its natural surroundings. The resort chain is widely popular and enjoys immense brand equity among patrons in India and overseas alike. Testimony to this quality is their occupancy rate which is way above the industry average. Evolve Back is dedicated to providing exquisite holiday experiences that promote the purity of nature and the culture of the local land. They are currently present in three locations viz. Kamalapura Palace in Hampi, Kuruba Safari Lodge in Kabini and Chikkana Halli Estate in Coorg, and Kalahari property in Botswana which are all geographically diverse regions allowing guests to experience nature in its purity.