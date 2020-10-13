Art-E Media facilitates BharatPe’s ad campaign films featuring Rohit Sharma and 10 Indian Cricketers shot across 5 states and 2 countries

Delhi-NCR based agency, Art-E-Media, who is spearheading the ad campaign for BharatPe, India’s largest merchant payment network has created 4 TV commercials that recently started airing on TV channels. The ad campaign communicates the message ‘Hum Hai Team BharatPe – Jo DeshKeHarDukandaarKeSaathHaiKhade’. Earlier this year, BharatPe had onboarded 11 of India’s best cricket stars as its brand ambassadors, including one of the world’s best opening batsmen Rohit Sharma, top pacers JaspreetBumrah and Mohammed Shami, the stylish batsman KL Rahul, the seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as well as Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, YuzvendraChahal, and Shubhman Gill.

Art-E and Student of the Year 2 director, Punit Malhotra, joined hands to make the TV and online commercials for the brand. A series of ad films involving notable television and film actors such as ManojPahwa, Rajesh Balwani, KanchanPagare, Krunal Pandit, etc., showcase BharatPe’s range of financial products for small shop owners across India. Art-E’s in-house production house, Gibbous Films, created the commercials.

With the cricket extravaganza currently underway, the popular appeal of the brand ambassadors will help the platform increase its reach. The BharatPeapp offers a range of financial services for small merchants including the interoperable UPI QR for accepting payments, loans and POS machines. Art-E’s objective has been to make the cricketers and actors craftily include these aspects in their enactment, showing how SMEs stand to benefit from the BharatPe app.

It was challenging for Art-E to pull off 4 TV commercials during an ongoing pandemic. Considering all 11 cricketers were in different locations, it was further challenging to shoot in various geographies, not only national but also international. However, strong planning and talented resourcing enabled they were able to execute the production at one international and five domestic locations, after adopting the necessary safety and social distancing measures. They shot the ads across India, in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Trivandrum. The production then moved to Dubai.

Tejendar Sharma, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Art-E Media said “Filming ads with the finest cricketing talents of the country for a revolutionary FinTech company such as BharatPe has been a phenomenal experience. Our team’s collaborative effort has ensured the smooth and safe execution of the project amidst a pandemic. We were able to coordinate the logistics across countries, states during a difficult time, without compromising on the quality and messaging of the films. Scripting, keeping in mind the pandemic and different cricketers in different cities, was a big challenge but it’s a relief to see the output come out so well.”

The amazing Punit Malhotra who directed the films said “We decided to shoot for ads when the unlock procedure started. However, the challenge was to shoot the ad for BharatPe with 11 cricketers while ensuring all safety protocols are met. The shoots had to be done across multiple locations. We could make this happen, even with all the roadblocks coming in our way, because of a like-minded team. We managed to shoot four films, across locations andI absolutely loved the process. Right from creatively jamming with ArtE to delivering the films, the process has been nothing but joy. I only hope that everybody likes the films as much as we enjoyed making them.”

Added Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, “BharatPe has been the flagbearer of disruptive marketing, since its early years. Cricket is a great unifier and hence, for this year’s campaign, we decided to build our own Playing XI to reach out to merchants and showcase our range of financial products as well as communicate how our products can help the merchants grow their business. Art-E has done a commendable job in creating these TV commercials for us and we are hopeful that they will be able to make a huge impact. We thank them for their commitment to churn out high-quality films, amidst the pandemic.”

Video link: https://youtu.be/U6Ew6vSb0Gk