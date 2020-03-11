Art Magnum presents Affordable Masters exhibition

Art magnum presents ‘Affordable Masters’, an exhibition showcasing affordable artworks of the great Indian masters and seniors. The exhibition presents an unique opportunity to art connoisseurs and enthusiasts to appreciate and collect artworks of celebrated Indian artist at very reasonable prices. First time collectors will find it easy to pick up their favourite Indian artist.

Most of the artworks on display are being exhibited for the first time and are from renowned private collections. All artworks on display are under 15 lakh rupees and feature some of the most renowned Indian artist. Among the artist on display are M F Husain, S H Raza, F N Souza, Jamini Roy, Ram Kinkar Baij, Somnath Hore, K G Subramnayan, Jogen Chowdhury, Neeraj Goswami, Seema Kohli, Paresh Maity among others.

The evening was presented at Art Magnum Gallery, 60/4, 2nd Floor, Yusuf Sarai, Aurobindo Marg, Opp. Gurudwara, New Delhi

The show was inaugurated by Shri Karan Verma (Author and Public Speaker) and continued till 04th April, 2020 at Art Magnum Gallery, 60/4, 2nd Floor, Yusuf Sarai, Aurobindo Marg, Opp. Gurudwara, New Delhi- 110016 from 11 am to 7 pm.

On the occasion, Saurabh Singhvi Director Art Magnum said “Art Magnum is proud to announce the opening of ”Affordable Masters”, a unique concept where we are offering words of great Indian masters & contemporary seniors at very affordable prices. As we all know that the economy all over the world & in India is not doing too well so we thought lets offer collectors works which are easy on the pockets and yet are of very high quality.”