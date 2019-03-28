Art Mix: Creativity in its Galore

As they say, “Art imitates life”, Ajay Rajpal and Sid B are here to breathe life back into art. With a special screening of Web Series ‘That Good Ugly Day’ second episode by Ajay Rajpal, a Delhi-based socialite, we can expect to witness many facets of life surrounding parenthood. How often do we across stories which go into the depth of unraveling the dynamic between a parent and a child? But, with the motto to shake the status-quo, the feature will highlight societal issues still plaguing the human psyche.

It does not stop there! Sid B will be exhibiting his latest collection of paintings. This time, he has taken art to another tangent. SidB is one of the leading Art curators in Delhi NCR who has the unique concept of Art parties which gets Art, entertainment & glamour all under one roof. This time he is promoting all the emerging artists:- Devika Bahri, Varsha Kothari , Divya Kohli, Dipti Kasliwal & Shivali Gupta

The extravaganza shall be convened by Ankur Goyat, Content Curator and Communication Specialist at 52 Janpath on the 3rd of April. Entry by invite only.