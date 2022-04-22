Art you can eat: Shivesh Bhatia launches baking class on Skillshare

Mumbai, April 22, 2022: The world’s largest online learning community for creatives, Skillshare has collaborated with the award-winning baker, blogger, author and YouTuber, Shivesh Bhatia to teach a new class ‘Baking for Beginners: Simple Recipes for Desserts from Scratch’. The class aims to take students on a culinary journey with tips and tricks to personalize recipes, experiment with new flavors and learn from Shivesh’s experience as a baker.

Shivesh Bhatia’s class is part of ‘Skillshare Originals,” a series of classes produced by the company’s in-house content team, in collaboration with well-renowned leaders and veterans across varied creative industries. This initiative aims to provide the Skillshare community with the opportunity to learn valuable insights and perspectives from skilled professionals, get inspired by them and also guide them in the path to pursue their creative inclinations.

Delhi-based Shivesh is a former political science student, who accidentally discovered his love for baking at 16. After studying various recipes and ingredients, countless trials and errors, and a passion to succeed, Shivesh found his baking flair and received widespread recognition on Instagram, amassing 688k followers and counting. His website and YouTube channel ‘Bake With Shivesh’ feature many easy-to-follow recipes.

“Baking always invokes a feeling of nostalgia in me. It reminds me of the times when my mother and grandmother would whip up cakes for me and my cousins. The simplicity of their scrumptious creations always piqued my interest, and it has stuck with me to this day,” said Shivesh Bhatia, “I believe that preparing delicious yet approachable desserts can help people taste the fun and creative aspect of baking and I want to drive that point home with my class on Skillshare. The class is for everyone, whether they are an aspiring chef, cookbook collector, kitchen novice or just someone who likes to eat cake. Everyone is welcome to learn the art of baking.”

Shivesh’s class is beginner-friendly, and aims to boost students’ confidence as they progress from one dessert to the next by sharing tips and tricks to hack the dishes, learning patience, precision and the joy of sharing one’s creation with family and friends. The class walks the students through recipes such as ‘Very Instagrammable rose and pistachio cupcakes’, ‘A remarkably versatile vanilla cake’, ‘An always impressive pineapple upside down cake’ and more.

“Shivesh is a brilliant addition to the Skillshare Originals program and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with him. He has exceptional skills and insights that his students can immensely benefit from. With our ongoing expansion in the Indian market, partnering with professionals like Shivesh is crucial to ensure that our classes retain the top-notch quality that they are known for. We want to provide the best for our community in India to help them further their creative pursuits and monetize their skill sets,” said Aayur Kaul, Market Head, Skillshare India.

A seasoned and recognised professional, Shivesh has won the Outlook Social Media award in 2016; featured in Vogue’s list of ’20 Under 26′, got awarded the Social Media Star of the year by CondeNast Traveler India, and the Best Food Feed of the year at Cosmopolitan Blogger Awards in 2019 among several other accolades and achievements.

Shivesh’s class is live now on Skillshare’s platform. The link to sign up can be found here.