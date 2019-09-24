Artemis Hospital organises “Walk for Your Heart” on World Heart Day

Gurugram: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Artemis Hospital organised a walkathon- ‘Walk for your Heart’. Around 3000 health enthusiasts participated in the event aimed at spreading awareness about the menace of heart diseases. The walkathon began at 6 am in the morning, it was further aimed at informing people that by regulating risk factors such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and tobacco use, one can contain up to 80% of premature deaths. Starting and culminating at Artemis Hospitals, Sector 51, Gurugram the event consisted of two routes of five and ten Kms. In addition to world heart day the event also supported the cause “MY VOTE – MY RESPONSIBILITY.

Dr. Devlina Chakravarty- Managing Director, Artemis Global Life Sciences and Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Sandhu Director Cardiology & Artemis Cardiac Care Hospitals flagged-off the walkathon. The walkathon became a platform ofr the masses to speak to 100+ specialists of Artemis hospital. Speaking about the importance of World Heart Day Dr Chakravarty said, “Artemis Hospital is steadfast to the cause of the World Heart Day. It feels invested in bringing about a positive change in the landscape of the lifestyle diseases especially heart diseases which claims nearly 1.7 million Indian lives every year and the statistics is only on the rise.”

Ms Amisha Chaudhary (Ms. United Nation 2017), Ms Neha Verma Gandotra (Director Diadem Miss India & Mrs India Legacy), Shri Raj Kumar Sangwan (First Indian Boxer to Win Gold Medal in Asian Games) and Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj (People of the year Limca Book & 5 National Awards by Govt. of India) were present to encourage the participants.

Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Sandhu, Director Cardiology & Artemis Cardiac Care Hospitals said, “World Heart Day educates people world over that cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, is one of the primary causes of deaths each year. It focuses on the action that needs to be taken to control this evolving ‘pandemic’ condition. Simple lifestyle alterations can minimize the risk.” Artemis offers complete cardiac solutions with 4 dedicated departments. Dr Sandhu heads the cardiology department at Artemis and is supported by a team of 6 doctors. The other departments are CTVS, paediatric cardiac surgery and paediatric cardiology.

J.N Pandey, a 76 years old participant and Ex-GM of Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant walked the 10 Km distance with ease and said, “It was quite nice and very well organised which all of us enjoyed. I intend to tell fellow retired individuals that they must walk for at least 2-3 kms a day and keep themselves occupied with something or the other to stay fit. I would like to thank the Artemis Hospital for conducting such a streamlined event.”

This global campaign engages individuals, families, communities and governments across the globe to participate in an exercise to take charge of their heart health and that of the others. People from DLF phase I, II, III, IV and V participated in the event and pledged to adopt brisk walk in their daily routine.

Another resident of DLF phase III said, “I came to know about the walkathon while I was visiting the hospital for a regular check-up of my mother who suffers from hypertension. I feel refreshed and lively after the five-kilometre walk and intend to adopt it as a daily practice.”

There has been a 50% rise in the cases of heart diseases and strokes since 1990. Whereas a two percent increase in the number of deaths registered due to these diseases has been witnessed. There is a need to act on spreading awareness about these diseases. The government, as well as private health service providers, need to address this challenge and come up with solutions like this walkathon.