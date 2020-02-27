Artificial Intelligence + Robotic Process Automation: The Future of Business

Mumbai, India: Intelligent Process Automation Summit:

RPA and AI are among the top technologies that are gaining grounds in the global business space, the others being cloud, mobile applications development, Internet of Things etc. Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Process Automation are expected to bring about major changes in terms of knowledge & skill requirements. Therefore, it’s inevitable for aspirants to be prepared for new-age job roles in the near future.

At Intelligent Process Automation Summit, Network & Benchmark with leading experts championing concepts, theories and applicationsin the automation domain. Map and Design a Winning Automation Strategy & converse on failure-free implementation. Only at this exclusive opportunity gather insights from leading industry experts.

Date & Venue: 4th& 5th March 2020 | Ramada Powai, Mumbai

Head over to the #IPASummit 2020, to confirm your participation!

Some of the highlights of Intelligent Process Automation Summit-

Network, Benchmark & Innovate like never before at the #IPASummit with:

· Exclusive Workshop/Seminar

· Power-packed Group Activity

· Dynamic Speaker Presentations

· Interactive Panel Discussions

The speakersfor this edition include:

Keynote Speaker-

Abhishek Kothari, Co-Founder @ FlexiLoans

Co-Founder @ Kshitij M Kotak, Chief Information & Technology Officer @ Ltd

They will be joined by30+ eminent speakers from top companies, who will share their experience, knowledge & expertise on how to put theory into action for AI + RPA.

The Intelligent Process Automation Summit is backed by Title Partner: Softomotive, Gold Partner:Nividous, Silver Partner:Tricentis, Exhibit Partners:NeoSOFT Technologies& Cygnet Infotech, Gift Partner: Spa La Vie, Association Partner: Analytics Society of India, Media Partners: Automation Connect, GIBF, The CEO Magazine, Analytics Insight, Business Connect India, Innovative Zone, The CEO Story, Electronics Media, Timestech.in, WIRE19, Business News This Week, Free Press Journal, CIO Insider India & Silicon India.

Join the Intelligent Process Automation Summit, to keep pace with the rapid evolution of products/process, network with the new age automation talent pool and gain diversified exposure to new ideas by industry leaders & experts to conduct a thorough assessment of automation projects.

For Delegate Registration / Partnership or more Information Visit http://www.ipasummit.in/

