ArtIllume presents a Seminar at IVS School of Design

New Delhi: ArtIllume, a platform introducing and encouraging the amalgamation of art science and technology – Experimental new media arts, presented a Seminar at IVS School of Design, Noida. The Seminar focused on New Media, Introduction of Light with Art, Lighting Design & Technology and ArtIllume and the Possibilities.

The Seminar brought together a diverse group of students and art enthusiasts under one roof to give them a clear vision of the current scenario of new media art and technology in India.

Mr. Hitesh Kumar – Founder & CEO of Artillume and Mr. Veenu Pasricha, Director – A.V Graphix Pvt Ltd was the two speakers addressing the audience.

Speaking about the seminar Mr. Hitesh Kumar, Founder of ArtIllume said “The 21st century has witnessed the explosion of artistic experimentation enabled through technology and people are excited about it. Because of our strong vision of technology and inclusion, we believe that the ArtIllume initiative is going to be a big enabler touching many more lives.”