Artist Suvigya Sharma launches his first collection of NFTs- ‘Perishious’ dedicated to perishing animal species

Renowned to be a trendsetter, artist Suvigya Sharma unveils his first collection of NFTs, called ‘Perishious’ at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Mumbai yesterday, showcasing realistic miniatures in life sizes with royal palatial backgrounds in 3d hyper realism. The artist launched 11 NFTs of artworks- a series of perishing animals including lions, tigers, leopards, flamingos, polar bears amidst royal backgrounds in 3D, dedicating the collection to globally perishing animals, as the artist also nurtures and restores the traditional art form of miniature painting. The gallery also dazzled with a collection of 153 artworks of ‘Enticing Pichwais’, representing the 2000 year old art form incorporated in Refined Tanjore’s, Pichwai’s & Miniature Paintings.

Starting from the 11th of October, the exhibition will continue until the 24th of October, 2021 in Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Hyderabad. Present at the occasion were additional commissioner, income tax, RN D’souza, Actor Akbar Khan, ex-chairman of the RWITC Ltd – Vivek Jain, while the event has been curated by Avi Mittal, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

The Enticing Pichwai’s collection brings to the fore, artworks of Shrinathji’s contemporary Pichwai along with a 3 dimensional Govardhan Parvat – a celebratory reminiscence depicting the supernatural act of Lord Krishna’s 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu, lifting the Govardhan Parvat for 7 days and nights. The depiction of Pichwai has been made on ‘Elfh’, a patented mineral based composition which is a great substitute for Elephant Tusk or Ivory and each art piece has been painted using vegetable dyes and gilded with 24 carat gold; a technique is meticulously practiced under a magnifying glass; has been curated over a course of 8 years.

“I am really thrilled to be setting foot in the NFT space with the Perishious collection. I personally feel that these endangered species of animals need protection and with my art I wish to send a reminder to the world”, says Suvigya Sharma. The artist plans to extend a part of the art sales to global animal welfare organizations.

“The ‘Perishious’ project is more than just an opportunity for buying works, it is a project that in itself challenges the concept of value through money and art by inviting people to participate in the process of buying, holding, and selling artworks, and forcing them to confront their perception of value, and how it influences their decisions.” adds Suvigya about his step into the NFT market.

The artist has partnered with RTALabs and ngageN platforms for the launch of these art pieces. RTALabs is a platform that aims to build a new creative economy—a world where creators can use the blockchain to value their work in entirely new ways, and build stronger connections with their supporters. ngageN is an exclusive invitation only NFT platform for Artists & Celebrities to generate revenue from their digital assets, to drive new forms of fan engagement and to build immortal digital legacies, created by one of the leading Blockchain companies in India.

An NFT is a digital asset that may be unique and can be bought and sold. NFTs are digital assets that can represent objects like music, art, digital avatars or images, videos, or any other collectible items. The word “non-fungible” means one of a kind, which means that the asset cannot be duplicated and are backed by block chain technology. Each NFT has a digital signature which makes it impossible to be exactly replicated. The NFTs are sold online, frequently for crypto coins, and are encoded. An NFT is considered a collector’s exclusive item existing in digital form. They have been around since 2014 but have gained popularity only now.