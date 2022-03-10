ARTPARK Announces the Innovation Summit 2022 to illuminate the role of 5G, AI & Robotics in connecting Bharat to a myriad of opportunities

National, March 10th, 2022: With a focus on creating a globally leading AI and Robotics Innovation ecosystem in India, Bangalore-based not-for-profit foundation, AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK), has announced to host the ARTPARK Innovation Summit 2022. The one-day event will be organised in a Hybrid model will take place on 14 March 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banglore. The first edition of the summit supports and encourages the theme of “Connecting the Unconnected”, which aims at building a smart, sustainable rural economy to ensure no one is left behind.

The summit will be attended by prominent personalities like Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Hon’ Minister (IT, BT & ST, Higher Education), Dr. S Chandrasekhar (Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India), Prashanth Prakash (Accel Group), Shri Ram Sevak Sharma (CEO, NHA, ex-Chairman TRAI), Abhishek Singh (CEO, MyGov), Prof Rangarajan (Director, IISc), Dr Chintan Vaishnav (Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission), etc. These like-minded innovation enthusiasts from industry, academia, and the government will exchange their ideas on the importance of connecting Bharat with futuristic technologies.

Topic to be discussed:

Leapfrogging with Technology,

Connecting the Unconnected,

Health AI for Bharat,

Connecting Bharat with Drones,

Inclusive learning for the future, and

Aadhaar & Cowin lessons for connecting India through technology

Apart from this, Keynote speech will be delivered by Dr Ashwath Narayan, Dr Rajiv Kumar, Shri Ram Sevak Sharma (CEO, NHA, ex-Chairman TRAI) and Mr Umakant Soni, CEO, ARTPARK.

Live demonstration of legged robots, multi-terrain teleoperated UGVs, advanced air mobility solutions developed by ARTPARK & IISc, along with other startups, will also be arranged for the attendees.

People can register and watch the event online. Register here – https://www.artpark.in/events

About ARTPARK:

AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) is a one-of-its-kind, not-for-profit foundation established by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru with support from AI Foundry in a public-private collaborative model, to promote technology innovations in AI (Artificial Intelligence) & Robotics. With seed funding of INR 170 Cr ($22Mn) from the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), the ecosystem is designed to bring about a collaborative consortium of partners from industry, academia, and government bodies. These innovations will be channelized to create a societal impact by executing ambitious mission-mode R&D projects in healthcare, education, mobility, infrastructure, agriculture, retail, and cyber-security that focus on problems unique to India. ARTPARK has received a further INR 60 cr grant from Govt. of Karnataka to create cutting-edge innovations in terms of new technologies, standards, products, services, and intellectual properties out of India.