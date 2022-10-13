Arttd’inox, a Lifestyle Brand of Jsl Lifestyle Ltd. Collaborates With Influencers to Re-define All Things Festive – #celebratewitharttdinox

13th October 2022, Mumbai: Arttd’inox, India’s premium lifestyle brand from the House of Jindal, has launched a digital campaign – #CelebrateWithArttdinox in time for the festive season. Launched on 1 October 2022, the campaign features the Creative Head and MD of JSL Lifestyle Ltd. Ms. Deepika Jindal alongside industry luminaries such asGopalika Virmani, Creative Director at MMC World, Nikhil Mehra, who is one half of the fashion label Shantanu and Nikhil; Photographer & Art Director Pranoy Sarkar, and fashion designer, Urvashi Kaur, sharing their personal views on styling Arttd’inox products within their homes.

#CelebrateWithArttdinox brings to the forefront the joy of gifting and spending time with your near and dear ones during this auspicious time. Through an emphasis on the “artistry of gifting”, the campaign offers viewers a sneak peek into the homes and minds of these design connoisseurs. Arttd’inox’s belief in strengthening ties and celebrating togetherness shines through in these influencer videos.

Each video brings to life a distinct aspect of the diverse range of products under the label. While acclaimed designer Nikhil Mehra showcased the barware collection while hosting a soiree for his friends, GopalikaVarmani and Urvashi Kaur brought on display their Arrtd’inox tableware and serveware while plating food for their guests. Not only do they emphasize their affinity for the brand, but also highlight how any of the high-quality stainless-steel products would make for memorable gifts and moments when presented to your loved ones.

Ms Deepika Jindal, MD-Creative head, JSL Lifestyle Ltd. said, “The festive season is always a special time of the year that is filled with celebration and laughter, and most importantly, gifts! The act of gifting is so much more than an exchange of objects, for me, they epitomize the language of love, care, and thoughtfulness. And that’s why, this festive season, we are proud to launch the #CelebrateWithArttd’inox campaign which brings together some of the brightest names in the creative world to give us a glimpse into their innate sense of gifting style and aesthetic. This campaign perfectly encapsulates the Arttd’inox promise of creating products that are long-lasting yet elegant and can make for ideal gifts, adding beauty and charm to a home.”

A combination of contemporary lifestyle and traditional design, Arttd’inox products make for an ideal gift which are bound to be treasured for years to come. With a wide range of products that span from tableware and serve-ware to bespoke wedding gifts and made-to-order decor, the campaign accurately encapsulates the brand ethos of “Art in Stainless Steel”.

Catch a glimpse of how the décor aficionados have styled Arttd’inox products in their home on the Arttd’inox Instagram Handle at https://www.instagram.com/arttdinox/