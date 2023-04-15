Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Sec, Govt of Telangana, presented IIID-HRC Design Awards 2022

Hyderabad, April 15, 2023…Shri Arvind Kumar, Spl Chief Sec, Govt of Telangana presented the Institute of Indian Interior Designers(popularly called I.I.I.D) Design Awards 2022 on Friday in a late-night function held at JRC Convention Center in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

These awards were the 14th edition and the oldest industry awards in the interior designing industry

Two distinguished professionals Ms Sona Chatwani and Mr Raaj Sree Ram recognised with lifetime achievement awards for their tremendous effort in the field of Interior Designing. The Awards were also given for Excellence in Interior Design in 12 various categories.

These awards were recognition and honour accorded for excellence in interior design professionals in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said Mr Manoj Wahi, Chairman, IIID-HRC Term 2021-23.

The Interior Design industry is the most unregulated industry. It must be regulated to have a check on the kinds of materials used for the safety of people and property.

He also urged the government of Telangana that IIID wants to have its own Center for Excellence. It is a long-felt need. We have been pushing the government hard for its help.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Arvind Kumar said “We want more places in Hyderabad listed by UNESCO as world heritage sites. We want many places across the city to get such recognition. Let that recognition is not restricted just to a Charminar or Golconda Fort”.

Hyderabad is a fast-growing city. The design part of it is making the city the most beautiful one. Recently the famous photographer Raghu who visited Hyderabad made a very good observation about the city. Raghu Rai said that the buildings in Hyderabad are different from the rest of the country. They have music in them, and they speak. We would like to document this. HMDA has tied up with Raghu Rao to bring out a Coffee Table book in the next year.

Since TS B-Pass, Telangana State Layout & Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System, we have given sanctions to 1,96,544 building plans till yesterday.

We have recently announced a cool roofing policy. We made EV charging facility mandatory in some buildings.25% of the parking space must be earmarked for EV Charging, Arvind Kumar said.

He sought IIID-HRC cooperation in lake restoration in the city. We have identified 185 lakes to be restored. 90 of them were adopted. We need more to be adopted. The adoption includes strengthening the bund, creation of greenery, beautification and utilisation of open spaces. He urged Interior Designers, Architects, and Builders in the audience to come forward to adopt them. It is going to be a crucial landscape, Arvind Kumar said.

Similarly, he said 85 traffic junctions have been improved. Work on 114 is in progress. Under HMDA limits itself there are 126 traffic junctions. We need to improve them. Let us break the monotony. If there are any traffic junctions in your locality, please encourage them to be adopted, he told the audience.

We are also working on reviving the heritage structures, and step-wells. The ideal mix of old and new structures makes a city a healthy one, he said. He said several step wells and clock towers were restored and more are in the pipeline. A total of 24 step wells are either restored or under restoration, he shared.

Speaking further Arvind Kumar added that if design intervention happens in public spaces and if that is done well, it makes the city more vibrant. The senior bureaucrat of the Municipal administration mooted an idea of Mou with IIID to work together to make Hyderabad a better place.

IIID is a professional body of the Interior Design fraternity within the country with global affiliations.

The IIID-HRC DESIGN AWARDS is an annual event that honours excellence in the field of Interior design in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The organisation’s flagship event recognizes creative and successful talent from across the two states and encourages upcoming designers. It is one of the few regional awards shows of its kind that has served as a launch pad for several eminent interior designers and architects of the region and continues to be a trailblazer for the 14th consecutive year.

IIID- HRC is an Indian Institute of Interior Designers and is the Apex body for Interior Designers & Architects practising Interior Design in India. It was founded in 1972. The Hyderabad Regional Chapter (IIID-HRC), was founded in the year 1996 and we are in our 27th year. IIID HRC has been progressing from strength to strength since its inception and is one of the best-performing Chapters across the country, continuously setting benchmarks in conceptualizing and conducting events.

IIID-HRC is one of the most popular associations in the Interior and Architectural Industry. It has reached an amazing level of recognition today amongst the Design Fraternity of Hyderabad and its surrounding region. We have reached almost 600+ members and growing Members include Interior Designers, Architects, Trade Partners, Students and Professionals from allied fields.

N Praveen Kumar Er. Ravi Anchuri Hon. Secretary, IIID-HRC Awards Convenor Term 2021-22 and others participated