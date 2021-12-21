Arvog has been shortlisted in the Dun and Bradstreet ‘s premier publication, ‘Leading SME of India 2021’

Mumbai 21st December 2021: Arvog is a modern smart-tech-enabled diversified finance and venture growth Investment Company offering simple yet relevant Finance and Leisure products and services. The brand that is empowered by smart tech facilitates in categorizing significant customer requisites, eliminating hassles, and reaching out to end-users in expedient ways. Due to its steady market performance, the brand has been recently nominated in Dun and Bradstreet’s premium publication ‘Leading SME of India 2021.

For more than a decade, Dun & Bradstreet has been compiling the ‘Leading SMEs of India’ publication which is among one of the most credible and comprehensive compendiums. This publication was released at a virtual event titled ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2021’, which took place on 24th November 2021. The central theme for this virtual event was ‘‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow: Celebrating the Spirit of Entrepreneurship”. By listing Arvog in their publication, Dun and Bradstreet aim to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating an ecosystem for promoting, aiding, and fostering the growth of Indian SME’s. Arvog has been listed along with 2500+ other companies.

According to Priyank Kothari, Director-Operations, Arvog, “It is a moment of pride to be shortlisted in Dun and Bradstreet ‘s premier publication, ‘Leading SME of India 2021’. This prestigious listing will help SMEs like us to increase our market visibility, expand access to global markets, find prospective customers and identify growth prospects. This will aid in not just strengthening our credibility but will also enlarge the scope of business opportunities for us.”

About Arvog (Finkurve Financial Services Limited):

Arvog (Finkurve Financial Services Limited), is a listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange and registered as an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) with the RBI (Reserve Bank Of India). Arvog is a modern smart-tech-enabled, diversified finance and venture growth investment company that provides Finance and Leisure services that are simple, useful, relevant, and worthy. It has been in the field of finance and lending for 25 years and is now seeking to explore the retail lending segment with Fintech companies & NBFCs.

Arvog can help the companies focus more on strengths and take care of servicing the leads enabled by a strategic partnership. With Arvog, companies get access to decades of lending expertise, sophisticated risk management tools, and management know-how of running successful businesses.

Arvog believes that smart technology-driven ventures will provide the next wave of growth in India. So we invest in ventures that are worth growing from diverse sectors ranging from Fintech, Edutech, Realty Tech, Mobility Tech, InfraTech, Consumer, F&B, EduTech, Realty tech, and many more.