Arzooo to launch consumer durables products, partners with Dixon and others

Kolkata, 11 March 2023: India’s leading consumer durable marketplace Arzooo is foraying into the consumer durables category with a focus on building a smart range of home appliances. These next-generation products will come with new-age technology, superior quality, and designs. Congruous with the new business proposition, Arzooo has partnered with prominent players in electronic manufacturing – Dixon, Amber Group, and more.

Given Arzooo’s formidable position in the consumer electronics retail ecosystem with distribution reach to over 40,000 retail stores and its deep understanding of consumer insights, it is well placed with its proposition. It plans to introduce an expansive line up of innovative products such as smart electronics and home appliances to customers across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. With these new product lines, Arzooo aims to address product offerings and affordability gaps for consumers.

The B2B E-retailer’s new move also strengthens India’s vision to boost self-reliance on localized manufacturing with the Make in India initiative as it plans to manufacture all of its products in partnerships with top manufacturers who will work with Arzooo from product design to manufacturing.

Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of Arzooo said, “Although the consumer durables CAGR hovers in double-digit, its current household penetration is far below par compared to any developing economy. And the stumbling block to the same is affordability along with superior quality. Our product thinking is to solve these core problems and we are delighted to partner with leading manufacturers like Dixon, Amber Group, and more. These strategic collaborations will enable us to bring to market the best-in-class range with product expertise combined with our reach.” Mr. Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited said, “We are thrilled to partner with Arzooo Group, which will take our cutting-edge technology and ODMexpertise closer to consumers. Our expertise in manufacturing combined with Arzooo’s omni-channel distribution capabilities will create a winning combination. We look forward to a successful partnership, and in delivering high-quality products to customers across India.”

Dixon is one of the largest manufacturers in India making consumer electronics products for some of the top brands in electronics and appliances space, including Samsung and MI.

Along with Dixon Arzooo also partnered with the leading manufacturer, Amber group, that has expertise in manufacturing large appliances with its decades of experience in making products for leading brands including LG and Voltas.