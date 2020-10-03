As DaanUtsav starts, timely survey by GiveIndia reveals Indians are giving more

The pandemic has changed almost everything, including India’s giving behaviour. Individual philanthropy has increased and is likely to stay that way, a survey conducted by GiveIndia has concluded. This comes as good news, just in time for DaanUtsav, the country’s largest giving festival which starts October 2.

As Covid-19 continues to disrupt lives and economies, Bengaluru-based GiveIndia undertook this study to understand if there has been a shift in donor psyche, targeting individuals in metros and smaller towns.

With close to 450 respondents, a key insight that has emerged from the data is that India’s appetite for giving has radically increased during the pandemic. 85% of respondents plan to increase their giving, with 74% more inclined to contribute to local communities. Under 12% said they would reduce their donations in these difficult times. This upward trend in every day giving is heartwarming news for the thousands who participate in DaanUtsav each year – from individuals and nonprofits to corporates and educational institutions.

GiveIndia is also marking the festival as a turning point in its 20-year history in fundraising by waiving its platform fee – and making it free forever.

With the new 0% fee, its 100 Heroes fundraising carnival, where 100 top NGOs will be rewarded by matching donations, will enable more funds to be raised and create greater impact. The event starts on October 2, to mark the beginning of DaanUtsav and ends on November 20 after Diwali.

During the week-long festival, GiveIndia will also have a ‘GiftBack’ scheme whereby every donation of ₹500 and above will be topped up with a surprising amount. It has also collaborated with PhonePe, Flipkart, Tata Projects and American Express, among other startups and corporates to encourage its customers and employees to give back during DaanUtsav.

GiveIndia President E R Ashok Kumar said: “We thought of undertaking a survey ahead of the giving festival to understand how the pandemic has affected India’s giving quotient. We are humbled to see that India’s appetite for giving has radically increased. I urge people to come forward and donate generously to celebrate DaanUtsav.”