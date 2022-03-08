As financial year-end approaches, demand for tax professionals in Tier-II cities is now at par with Tier-I: JD Consumer Insights

Mumbai, March 8: As the financial year-end approaches, tax professionals were the most searched business professionals with Tier-I and Tier-II cities witnessing similar traction, reports the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights.

Search trends on Just Dial, India’s largest local search engine, suggest that besides tax consultants, personal loan agents and mutual fund agents were the top-3 most searched business professionals on the platform. For the trends, Just Dial analysed search data for business professionals during the last 30 days on the platform.

Searches for tax professionals contributed to almost 66% of the searches for business professionals on the platform while that for loan agents was 30% and mutual fund agents 4%. The number of searches for all the three professionals in Tier-I cities was almost at par with Tier-II.

Commenting on the search trends, Mr. Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said: “We are extremely delighted to see that increasingly business professionals are getting online to widen their presence. With increasing internet penetration, business professionals in Tier-II cities are also leveraging the power of digital to enhance their business. With more and more service providers in Tier-II towns and cities getting online, searches are now at par with Tier-I cities. This is a testament to Just Dial’s success in bringing the neighbourhood economy online and providing a level playing field to business professionals.”

For tax professionals, Delhi and Mumbai saw maximum demand across India and in Tier-I cities. Among Tier-I cities, besides Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore made up the list of top-5 that saw maximum searches. Allahabad, Jaipur, Patna, Chandigarh, and Lucknow were the top-5 Tier-II cities where tax professionals were in great demand.

For loan agents, demand for personal loan agents comprised almost 87% of the searches while for business loans it was 13%. Both Mumbai and Delhi saw maximum searches for loan agents followed by Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai among the Tier-I cities. Among Tier-II cities, Patna, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, and Jaipur were the top-5 markets that saw maximum demand for loan agents.

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune witnessed maximum searches for mutual fund agents. Among Tier-II cities, Lucknow, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Goa were the top-5 markets where mutual fund agents were in great demand.