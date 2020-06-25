As India dons the chef’s hat, Weikfield unveils a brand-new avatar

Pune: In a bid to revitalize & strengthen its brand equity, Weikfield Foods Private Limited, famous for its Custard Powder & Pasta; announced a comprehensive repositioning strategy with a new brand identity. After a successful operation over six decades, the company initiated a complete refresh of its identity with a promise of “Giving life to life’s little celebrations”. The new strategy will include a new logo, new sonic identity and a new mass media campaign.

Speaking about the unveiling of the Brand Refresh, Mr. Dipy S Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer, Weikfield Foods Private Limited said, “Born in 1956, Weikfield has gone from strength to strength over the last six decade. We have made many additions to our portfolio over the years to cater to the changing tastes. Our iconic portfolio consisting of Custard, cornflour, baking powder & cocoa including our recent entries like pasta, falooda, sauces & cake mixes are immensely popular with very strong customer equity. It has been a great journey and we are very proud of what we have achieved so far.

But we have bigger ambitions – to make Weikfield one of the most loved food brands in India based on the platform of International cuisine. The idea behind the change is, therefore, to set the Weikfield brand up for the same. And that’s why after 64 years, we have decided to hit refresh and have this makeover. Our new avatar represents an evolution from our illustrious lineage – bridging the past with the future. While we may have changed on the outside, our core values of great taste and great quality, remain unchanged.”

The new Weikfield Brand Identity is a more modern, dynamic take on the existing identity. The sharper, sleeker, cleaner look is a step up towards a younger vibrant persona. From the logo typeface to the packaging, colours and stylised fonts – the new identity is aimed towards making Weikfield relevant to the current times and the brand of choice for all generations.

Mr. Sachith Sankrani, Creative Director – The Design People; the agency responsible for developing the new logo explained, “We had to rev-up the Identity of an extremely successful, heritage brand with a very well recognised logo to increase its relevance in current times. The primary challenge was to create a cohesive design language that reflects and international & premium imagery, that resonates with a younger audience without alienating the brand’s core user group. The other challenge was to address Weikfield’s complex range of products and flavours – comprising of various cuisines and categories.

We first cracked an overarching visual identity for the Brand – a quirky and ownable brand unit, with a warm and premium colour palette of rich red, leafy green and mellow gold. This laid the foundation for the design strategy of the entire range that amplifies the euphoric taste and rich-in-detail expressions of the food. The new designs carry a message of culinary legacy and refinement, capturing the indulgent nature of the brand, the goodness and high standard of quality and makes it stand confidently on the shelf. We are excited to be a part of Weikfield’s growth story, enabling it to enter, not just new markets and categories, but hearts and minds as well.”

Keeping in line with the new positioning, Weikfield will also roll out a new brand campaign expected to go live soon.