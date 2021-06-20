As malls open up, Bajaj Foundation joins hands with DLF and Fortis Escorts to make Covid Vaccination accessible to mall visitors

New Delhi, June 20, 2021: In an effort to further vaccinate Indians faster and to steer clear of the third wave, Bajaj Foundation, a non-profit organization, has partnered with Fortis Escorts to start another COVID-19 vaccination drive at DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi. The drive aims to normalise the vaccine experience with the comfort of visiting the mall with your loved ones.

The vaccination drive will start from today, June 20 and will be on till June 27, 2021 between 11 am to 6 pm at DLF Avenue, Saket where both doses of Covishield & 2nd dose of Covaxin will be administered to any walk-ins for 18 years and above. The entire vaccination process is being held in the presence of a team of medical experts including doctors and a medical ambulance service.

The registration can also be done via the website http://bajaj.foundation/vaccination/ in addition to the mandatory Cowin registration.

Speaking about the drive, Mr. Pankaj Bajaj, Founder-Bajaj Foundation said, “Our vaccine drives aim to support the vaccine ecosystem in getting India vaccinated faster. Malls are a happy place for people so this drive creates comfort for visitors and encourages them to get vaccinated. We are normalizing the vaccination experience in an endeavor to steer clear of the third wave. The vaccine centre is now operational at DLF Avenue Mall in Delhi with Fortis Healthcare administering the vaccinations.”

Earlier this month, Bajaj foundation had partnered with Max Healthcare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Arya Samaj Mandir, New Friends colony, New Delhi. The Foundation has also provided two hundred thousand meals through a COVID-19 Food Drive, has been providing oxygen concentrators, food to animals, sanitizers, mask and assisted people with hospital beds.