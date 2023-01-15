As new research shows more than half of organisations surveyed in Egypt are concerned about printing energy use, Epson ends global sale of laser printers

Cairo, Egypt, 15 January 2023 – New research with regional decision-makers commissioned by Epson has shown that more than half (61%) of Egypt corporate respondents want to reduce energy costs, and 60% say they’re concerned about the energy use of printers given the increases in energy costs.

The survey of more than 5,650 technology users and influencers from 33 countries showed that interviewees understand the role inkjet printers can play. (54%) of the respondents in Egypt agreed that inkjet printers will help them meet their cost reduction goals. According to the survey, most (75%) also say they want a better understanding of energy savings that could be made by changing the type of printers in use.

The research insights come at a time when Epson globally has announced it will end its sale and distribution of laser printers by 2025, citing the technology’s limited ability to make meaningful advances in sustainability. The news comes a year after Epson announced its EUR 770 million investment into sustainable innovation and coincides with the launch of its new range of business inkjet printers.

Suat Ozsoy, Business Unit Director, Epson CISMETA, said: “The decision to leave the laser market has been inevitable and in fact, we have already begun this transition in the MENA region. As a company we’ve committed to sustainable innovation and action, and laser printers don’t fit within that. They consume an average 90% more energy than inkjets and use more consumable parts. This is simply the result of how the technology works – by heating and fusing toner to a page. This technology is therefore limited in how far its suitability improvements can go.

“Our printing business will instead focus 100% on piezo Heat-Free inkjet, leveraging our propriety technology to deliver efficient, sustainable print solutions for our partners and end users. Having sustainable solutions that meet the needs of our customers in the Middle East region is key, enabling many industries such as healthcare, education, and the public sector to flourish,” Ozsoy added.

With 89% of Egypt respondents saying they would like to gain a better understanding of how to reduce energy costs, Jason McMillan, Sales Director, Epson Middle East commented: “In the context of spiralling energy costs, it’s vital that organisations take advantage of every opportunity to reduce expenditure. Organisations need to move faster in adopting energy-efficient technology. A single printer might not save much money, but a fleet of business printers could deliver significantly with a shift to inkjet from laser.

“And it’s not just the printers’ cost that can be reduced. Cutting energy use in this way will also dramatically reduce the volume of CO2 emissions produced, helping to address concerns around sustainability,” McMillan continued. Almost three quarters (67%) of respondents said they would like a better understanding of how to reduce CO2 emissions savings that would be made by changing the type of printers in use.

Research shows technology insights by sector

While sustainability was a key focus in Epson’s regional research, outcomes also detailed changing technology usage trends and challenges in some of Egypt’s fastest-growing sectors such as education and healthcare, alongside the public sector.

Education sector

Across survey respondents working in the education sector in Egypt, almost all education workers (94%) say it’s essential that teachers have access to a printer, and 41% said students will need more access to print technology in 2022. While 55% of teachers use printers in the classroom, 50% of the education workers surveyed said print volumes have increased in 2022 compared to the previous year, and having the right technology is imperative for students and teachers to maximise the benefits that technology can offer and advance the way in which students can learn. Close to two thirds of respondents (62%) believe that printing will become more important in the next 12 months, with 47% seeing an increased need to invest in new technology over the next three years to ensure accessibility of material for all students.

Healthcare sector

Given the growth in Egypt’s medical landscape, 75% of healthcare organisations want to get a better understanding of the energy savings that could be made by changing the type of printers in use, with 57% wanting to learn about the CO2 savings that could be made within the printer fleet. Within healthcare organisations, almost half (44%) are looking to invest in additional inkjet printers.

Public sector

Egypt’s public sector is committed to sustainability, and as an example, reducing the energy consumption of current printer technology was cited as a key concern by 59% of respondents. Almost three-quarters (71%) of public sector decision-makers report that their organisation is looking to invest in new technology over the next 12 months, with 79% keen to understand the energy consumption savings that could be made by changing the way the print fleet is managed. A significant majority (75%) of respondents in the Egypt’s public sector believe that improved printing and scanning solutions will drive additional efficiencies.

“Epson’s research in Egypt delivers key trends that enable us to adapt our solutions and innovation investment to address specific challenges that our customers face, from sustainability to efficiency,” concluded Epson’s Suat.

In line with the region’s focus on sustainable and energy-saving technologies, Epson’s new range of 40-60ppm Heat-Free business inkjet printers are now available to companies in the private and public sectors.