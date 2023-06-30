As team Jayco AlUla gets set for the Tour de France, AlUla accelerates its cycling ambition

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 30th June 2023: AlUla’s sponsorship deal with the Australian Team Jayco AlUla, widely recognised as one of the world’s top teams, was developed to amplify the vision to put the Saudi Arabian ancient desert city of AlUla – located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia – on the map for 1.7 billion road cycling spectators and sports fans from around the world.

As the world-leading men and women cyclists from Team Jayco AlUla get ready once again to participate in the prestigious men’s Tour de France, July 1-23, and the Tour de France Femmes 23-30, AlUla’s passion for cycling is accelerated with the development of extensive road, gravel and mountain biking networks, in addition to key tourism focused cycling concepts.

AlUla is inviting the global cycling community to experience the exhilaration of cycling in a destination unlike any other. With a rich history spanning 200,000 years of human activity, which incorporates a remarkable 7,000 years of continuous human civilisation, AlUla offers a backdrop of awe-inspiring heritage sites alongside a landscape geared towards premium cycling activities and adventures for cyclists across all levels of ability and expertise.

The emphasis on two-wheeled transport and recreation is a significant aspect of AlUla’s Journey Through Time 15-year masterplan, which was launched in April 2021.

Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: “Cycling is an integral part of AlUla’s future vision. With its stunning natural landscape of sandstone mountains, volcanic plateaus, and winding roads the region is an ideal cycling destination for enthusiasts worldwide.” Jones added: “With cycling being at its core a sustainable and environmentally friendly pursuit, this is perfectly aligned with our strategy to grow AlUla as a sustainable and responsible destination that protects its heritage and monumental assets that have been in place for aeons, while preserving its treasures for the benefit of generations to come.”

Building on its dedication to promoting sustainable options, AlUla prioritises developing environmentally friendly modes of transportation. These include the introduction of electric bikes at Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, alongside the recently introduced Wheels Bike Hub, offering visitors exciting desert biking tours, mountain biking options, servicing and roadside assistance, with opportunities to rent or buy mountain, road and electric bikes, and biking gear. The hub is perfectly located on a 26km cycling path that creates a circular route between AlAtheeb and Hegra.

AlUla has also successfully hosted a range of cycling events, including the prestigious Saudi Tour, a category 2.1 race on the UCI calendar, in 2022 and 2023. Participants of these events had the extraordinary opportunity to cycle through AlUla, seeing the breathtaking natural landscapes and rich heritage features.

Additionally, as part of the team Jayco AlUla partnership, the team welcomed Saudi female cyclist talent Moroj Adil, by supporting her move to Europe for a unique training experience. Adil had the opportunity to meet with the team, attend key presentations, and undergo valuable training alongside the star riders of Team Jayco AlUla. This initiative serves as a testament to AlUla’s commitment to promoting and empowering women and Saudi talents in the field of cycling.

To assist in the development of its cycling tourism strategy, AlUla organised and hosted a cycling tourism symposium in March 2023, which brought together experts from the global cycling community with the aim of charting a path toward establishing AlUla as a prominent global cycling hub.