As Work from Home trend continues to dominate, Asian Footwears steps up by introducing WFH slippers

The pandemic has been hard on everyone. As people continue to work from home, many companies are stepping up their game by introducing comfortable and cosy slippers for their customers.

Working from home has become the new normal. Even big players in the market have announced the continuation of the same till the end of the year. People want to be at their best comfort while working from home. They spend most of their time in casual clothes and footwear and even while going out to the grocery store.

The footwear industry has been hit hard understandably because people have stopped purchasing new shoes as they see no point stepping out. But the good news is that footwear companies have stepped up by introducing new comfortable slippers specially designed for work from home purposes.

Comfort is the key to success. This has become the new mantra! When people are comfortable, they tend to be more productive. “Now that work from home seems like the only logical thing to obey, athleisure is creating strong demand in the market. People are looking for padded slippers to keep themselves cosy and comfortable. Hence, we at Asian footwear have added work from home slippers to our collection. The slippers are washable, lightweight and have a memory foam insole. We want our customers to feel comfortable at all times, says Aayush Jindal, MD at Asian Footwears.

Other brands including Puma, Crocs, Bata and others have also rolled out slippers.

As the pandemic has been hard on every business, this approach by footwear brands is going to be an interesting one. Every brand has been evaluating ways to surge their sales back up, and hence brands have been studying demand patterns. The pandemic has affected consumer behaviour immensely, and hence the introduction of new products matching the current circumstances can be beneficial.

There is no exact date as to when the pandemic will leave us for good, till then being creative is the only option. Giving the people what they want is the ultimate goal.