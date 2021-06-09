Asahi Kasei’s innovative Premium Wrap becomes the Indian kitchen’s perfect lockdown partner to store food longer, fresher & healthier

India: In the last couple of months, most Indians have picked up cooking as an activity to either master their cooking skills or to explore themselves during these tough times. While most of them enjoyed cooking new dishes, there were others who struggled with the very basics – keeping food safe and fresh. One cutting-edge kitchen product that has revolutionized the way for both experienced and amateur new home cooks in the kitchen, while saving time and yet ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience for culinarians of all levels, is Asahi Kasei’s Premium Wrap – the latest innovation in the food storage, cooking and freshness space.

A savior for many problems in one humble disguise, the Premium Wrap has created a significant revolution in the kitchen of working couples and nuclear families in India, who need to make their food preparations last longer, especially because they have to juggle between meal prep and work or on weekends due to tight deadlines. Particularly, keeping in mind the current situation where work-life balance is a mess and many people are constantly being pulled into one zoom meeting after another – but when eating healthy and fresh is most important to keep ourselves strong and healthy.

Asahi Kasei’s Premium Wrap keeps food fresh for longer by locking in moisture and preventing oxygen from flowing through. It makes packing and storage of food items at room temperature or in the refrigerator more efficient. Because the product is made of PVDC (Polyvinylidene chloride) cling film, it is wrinkle-free and simple to rip off and wrap. Simply draw out the needed quantity of wrap from the roll, seal the box, hold the flap down on the thumb mark, and rip along the cutter edge. It keeps frozen meals fresh and prevents them from drying out, and it may be utilized in a variety of ways. Raw vegetables (including those with high water content), fruits, meats, poultry, and fish, as well as prepared roti attas and doughs, may all be stored. Furthermore, it is perfect to store in fridge or room temperature and heat any kind of Indian or exotic preparation in the microwave.

Asahi Kasei, Japan’s No 1 Premium Wrap brand, first entered India in 2014 and has since slowly found its way into every Indian kitchen. Their products have been used in Japan for over 60 years, demonstrating their easiness to use and quality.

“With food habits changing exponentially in the past decade it is indeed a revolutionary product to have in our homes. Be it preparing your meal for days in advance, or just enjoying the pleasure of a fresh meal even after a taxing workday – their products have been coming to the rescue,” mentions Luve Oberoi, Sr. Marketing Manager – Asahi Kasei India Pvt. Ltd. “While most of us think storing leftover food and consuming it the next day is a concern, the premium wrap is a great way to store food and prepare a leftover dish the next day, thus the product comes in use and helps us with having less food wastage in our kitchens.”

The Premium Wrap is now available in stores like Big Bazaar, Le Marche, Foodhall in Delhi NCR, Reliance stores and many general trade stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kerala, Punjab and also online at Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket at a price point of INR 250/- and on an average, it can last for a month.

About Asahi Kasei:

Premium Wrap, Frying Pan Foil, and Cooking Sheet are the company’s three primary food-related products in India, bringing the Japanese method of storing, cooking, and baking to Indian kitchens. Each one a savior in their own domain. Asahi Kasei is a global giant in chemicals and material science. It has a turnover of $19.7 billion (in FY2020).