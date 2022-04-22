ASDC and Hero MotoCorp expand partnership with Project Jeevika

Bengaluru, April 21, 2022: Sharing the vision of an ‘employment ready’ young India, the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have joined hands for “Project Jeevika”, to train two-wheeler market technicians across the country on BS-VI Technology.

As a part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare”, Hero MotoCorp has trained more than 6000 technicians through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) ecosystem. The stakeholders are working towards promoting livelihood and upskilling of technicians to empower them from the financial backward situation with free training and development programs in the automobile service domain to make their jobs aspirational.

Utilising the content provided by Hero MotoCorp, ASDC will deliver a variety of learning modules and certifications in skilling. Through this project, ASDC will also enhance its capacity and capabilities for the education of these technicians to make them industry relevant.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vinod Agarwal, President of ASDC said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Hero MotoCorp for this wonderful initiative “Jeevika”. The partnership is aimed at imparting quality skills training to market technicians and get them updated on new technologies that they will need to deal with while servicing customers. The project has the potential to make a transformational impact especially in the lives of these technicians. We look forward to continue this initiative to impact a growing number of market technicians. Speaking on the initiative, Mr Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibiity (CSR), Hero MotoCorp said, “In keeping with its unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, Hero MotoCorp aims to upskill the two-wheeler technicians of the country with the latest BS-VI technology. The Project Jeevika – in association with ASDC – will enable these technicians to develop relevant skills required for the latest technology and make them self-reliant, thereby empowering them to lead a brighter future.”

Both ASDC and Hero MotoCorp will focus on bridging the supply gap of skilled workers in the automotive industry and help them in the fulfilment of manpower requirements across the country. The program will further enable all the roadside technicians to develop relevant skills on futuristic vehicles too and become self-reliant, thereby, empowering these technicians for a brighter future and at the same time fulfilling the broader vision of Skill India.