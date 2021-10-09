Ashiana Housing expands its Kid Centric Project with the launch of Ashiana Anmol’s Phase-II

Delhi/NCR, 9 October 2021: Ashiana Housing, a real estate developer, further expanded their kid centric portfolio by launching Ashiana Anmol’s Phase-II today in Gurgaon, Haryana with 180 units. With the successful implementation of Phase-I of the project and with current occupancy of 180+ families, phase-II is also envisioned to provide customers with world class amenities dedicated towards the holistic development of children. The potential customers who are looking for an all-inclusive ecosystem for the growth of their children have the options to choose from 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats ranging between 73 lakhs to 122 lakhs. Strategically planned, Ashiana Anmol is developed with kids at the very heart of its design.

Ashiana Anmol, a dedicated space for children aims at enhancing their capabilities and enriching their experiences with facilities developed forco-curricular, recreational and sports activities. There are umpteen services provided for all-round growth of children such as clubhouse, learning hub, swimming pool, playroom, badminton, basketball, skating, cricket, tennis and more.The project is spread over 13.33 acres which brings contemporary kid centric vision to life. The project also offers ‘Live & Learn’ programme exclusively created for children, exposing them to a balanced mix of activities such as music, dance, theatre, arts and crafts, martial arts etc.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Gupta, Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd. stated, “At Ashiana Anmol, it is our endeavor to create a dedicated space for children where they feel secure and have access toa friendly environment for their complete well-being. The need for a committed set-up like Ashiana Anmol is even more today as our normal lives have been disrupted due to the pandemic. Therefore, the convenience to have provisions within the vicinity of your homes that help nurture and boost a child’s morale while increasing their inherent talent, are the need of the hour. These facilities help in keeping children occupied without letting the worries of the outside world taking over them. On that account, with the launch of Phase-II, our purpose is to continue making these home truly the ‘behtar parvarish ka pata!”

Ashiana Anmol is located at South of Gurgaon, Sohna road and is rapidly accessible from Udyog Vihar, Cyber City, IFFCO Chowk and Rajeev Chowk. It is also in proximity with reputed schools like- Ryan International, GD Goenka World School, DPS Maruti Kunj and Pathways World School. Provisions of various amenities and facilities are also available to further enrich the experience of the residents with 24X7 security with guards, CCTV, amphitheater, cycling and jogging track, power backup, modular kitchens, excellent parking facilities and more. Ashiana Kid Centric Home are the pioneer and largest kid centric homes builders in India with projects situated in Jaipur and Bhiwadi as well.