Ashika Group appoints Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Mumbai, February 10, 2022: Ashika Group, one of India’s leading diversified financial services conglomerates, has appointed Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The bolstering of the company’s leadership ranks is in line with its vision of fortifying the personal finance ecosystem and transforming how New India manages it’s savings and investments with the newly-launched My Dhanush app.

At Ashika Group, Vishesh will be responsible for brand building, content marketing, social media, and corporate communications for the retail business, which is stacked under the company’s master brand, My Dhanush. He will be based in Mumbai and report directly to Ashika Group CEO Chirag Jain.

A communications veteran, Vishesh joins Ashika Group with 13 years of extensive and diverse work experience across fields, including brand communication, content marketing, corporate communications, reputation management, internal communications, public affairs, and financial education. In his previous stint, Vishesh was the Head of Content Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Strategic Alliances at Angel One Ltd, where he successfully transformed the company’s image from a traditional broker to a FinTech. He also led the retail communication for Angel One’s IPO.

Earlier, Vishesh also served as the Chief Content Strategist for Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, where he helped set up the digital assets department. He has worked with some prominent brands like Dalal Street Investment Journal, Progressive Media Group, among others.

In the last couple of years, he has been conferred with multiple marketing awards, including Corporate Communications Person of The Year, Marketing Leader of the Year (BFSI), and Content Marketing Professional of the Year.