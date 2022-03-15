Ashish Vidyarthi promotes his upcoming movie ‘Kaun Hai Pravin Tambe’ on ‘Koo’

Mumbai-Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi is actively promoting his upcoming movie ‘Kaun Hai Pravin Tambe’ on ‘Koo’.

“The most experienced debutant and the most inspirational cricket story which has never been told,” the actor posted.

The movie is based on the life of Pravin Tambe who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at the age of 41 for the Rajasthan Royals. A leg-spinner, Tambe took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad in 2014 which catapulted him to fame.

Tambe has played for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Overall, he has featured in 62 T20 matches and has snapped up 68 wickets.

The movie stars Shreyas Talpade, who is essaying the role of Tambe, and Vidyarthi in prominent roles. It is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar streaming platform.