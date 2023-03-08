Ashok Leyland launches a campaign to drive Equity

Sponsors CV driver training for 100 women in Delhi

8th March 2023, India: On International Women’s Day, Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, launched a new campaign in line with this year’s theme – ‘Embrace Equity’. The campaign is an attempt to provide women with equal opportunities and bring alive their dreams. The company has invited 100 women in Delhi to be trained on driving Commercial vehicles at their Driver Training Institute.

Through this campaign, Ashok Leyland is encouraging women to pursue their dreams. The campaign aims to bring about a change in perception towards women in the commercial vehicle industry. Recently, Ashok Leyland partnered with Delhi Government’s initiative – Mission Parivartan to train 180 women and many of them have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Taking this partnership ahead and working towards ‘Embrace Equity’ this International Women’s Day, Ashok Leyland will be providing training to 100 women at their state-of-art facility where they will be engaged in a specially designed training module to equip them for driving on various terrains and conditions. They will also be provided with self-defence training which will help them tackle any wary situation at work

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We at Ashok Leyland pride ourselves in providing opportunities regardless of race, gender, ability and background. We strongly believe that today no job is defined by gender. Today on International Women’s Day, we take pride in launching this unique initiative to invite 100 women to be trained on driving Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Buses at our Driver Training Center in Delhi. In line with our brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin” we aim to bring alive the dreams of these women.”

Today, on International Women’s Day Ashok Leyland’s campaign addresses the workplace gender bias in society. Traditionally Heavy vehicle driving has been a man’s forte, with this campaign, Ashok Leyland intends to break the barrier and inspire more women to get behind the wheel and pursue their dreams.