Ashraf Motiwala’s ‘Faith Collection’; at Sublime Galleria, India’s First Mid-Air Art Gallery

Bengaluru, November 2022: Sublime Galleria, India’s First Mid- Air Art Gallery recently announced its exclusive association with the fourth-generation legacy jeweler Ashraf Motiwala. With this partnership, AS Motiwala is announcing the arrival of their new jewelry collection ‘FAITH’ with Luke Coutinho, the Lifestyle medicine practitioner. The exhibit will take place from 25th to 27th November 2022 at Bengaluru’s perfect venue.

Founded by Ms. Uzma Irfan in 2009, Sublime Galleria is the perfect platform to display the brand’s unique creativity and showcase rich culture. Similarly, Faith is a collection curated with the intention to create something that would last with its wearers for a lifetime. A selection of contemporary bijoux, Faith consolidates women with their true selves from noon to the moon, boardroom to brunch.

The curated collection of priceless pieces is instilled with a powerful message. Empowering words have been selected to guide, encourage, heal, and comfort you on your quest toward holistic living. Each word has been chosen wisely after a great deal of care to reflect what we firmly believe in. Love, Hope, Believe, Abundance, Gratitude, Peace, and Faith form an integral chapter in the betterment of your life.

During the journey of discovery, Ashraf chanced upon the universally recognized symbol – Ensō, which became the perfect introduction to the creation of India’s first Affirmation Accessory.

“My team and I searched for the perfect symbol to represent our new signature brand. The Ensō contains the perfect and imperfect; that is why it is always complete. This symbolism resonated for both of us as the circle signifies unity and completion. Perfect balance. But what makes the Ensō more intriguing is that it is not perfect at all. It is rough, messy, and at times not even complete,” said Ashraf Motiwala. Ms. Uzma Irfan, Founder of Sublime Galleria said, “Bengaluru is a city that always had an edge to recognize and showcase unique creative talents. Therefore at Sublime Galleria, we constantly try to share the opportunity to offer a glimpse of unique, creative & kind projects. Through our gallery and the many programs it offers, we work to preserve and make society more receptive to the vital role that art plays in our diverse culture. The Faith exhibition is one such opportunity that will reflect our special association, and synergy and display a beautiful range of exquisite collections.”

With these Affirmation Accessories, we intend to create something that would last with its wearers for a lifetime. It can also be passed down through generations allowing this legacy of positivity to continue forever. With this Affirmation Accessory, we invite you to join our movement toward holistic living.