Asia For Animals Conference 2021, co-hosted by BCI & FIAP, to be held on 24th & 25th April

Asia For Animals Conference 2021, co-hosted by Blue Cross India (BCI) and Federation Of Indian Animal Protection Organizations (FIAPO), will be held on 24th and 25th of April, 2021; and is honoured to announce Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, as the Key Note Speaker

New Delhi: The pandemic has impacted lives in unthinkable ways; and this is not just for humans but also non-human animals. As Ambassadors of Change, each one of us strives to extend help where possible – both, for those who can voice their concerns, and the voiceless.

The Asia for Animals (AfA) Coalition is composed of 22 well-known and respected animal welfare organisations that have a shared focus on improving the welfare of animals in Asia, supported further supported by a network of hundreds of supporting animal welfare organisations. AfA appeals to both governments and specific facilities opposing animal cruelty as one voice and act as a filter point for animal welfare organisations across Asia.

The AfA biennial conference is the largest gathering of animal welfare organisations in Asia to share information, strategies and knowledge with one another to improve the lives for the animals of Asia. It is not just any conference; over the years, it has been credited with quality, meaning and value that find deep resonance with not only animal lovers across the world, but with one and all.

The AfA 2021 sports a number of USPs: from a unique virtual platform that strives to enhance the networking and interactivity quotients, to a plethora of topics that are trending and need urgent addressing; from more than 45 esteemed speakers to august Opening and Key Note Speakers, et all.

AfA is greatly honoured to announce our Key Note Speaker for the AfA Conference 2021 – Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, a pioneer and visionary. Her journey of service has been extraordinary to say the least: It was in July 1960 that Dr. Goodall began her landmark study of chimpanzee behavior in what is now Tanzania. Her work at Gombe Stream would become the foundation of future primatological research and redefine the relationship between humans and animals. In 1977, Dr. Goodall established the Jane Goodall Institute, which continues the Gombe research and is a global leader in the effort to protect chimpanzees and their habitats. The Institute is widely recognized for innovative, community-centered conservation and development programs in Africa, and Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, the global environmental and humanitarian youth program, active in more than 60 countries. Dr. Goodall’s honors include the French Legion of Honor, the Medal of Tanzania, and Japan’s prestigious Kyoto Prize. In 2002, Dr. Goodall was appointed to serve as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and in 2003, she was named a Dame of the British Empire.

The AfA Conference 2021 has garnered a lot of interest across the globe, and is being sponsored by renowned names: Animal Guardians, Animal People Inc., Animal Protection Denmark, Animals Asia Foundation, FOUR PAWS International, Humane Society International, International Fund for Animal Welfare, International Animal Rescue, RSPCA UK, SPCA Hong Kong, Sarawak SPCA, and World Animal Protection.

The conference will see three formats of sessions: presentations, panel discussions and breakways, all of which will be followed by a Q & A aimed at encouraging food-for-thought, discussing challenges and deriving customized solutions.

More information on: https://www.asiaforanimals.com/conference-2021