Asia Inc. 500 to Host Asia’s First-ever Email Excellence Awards

Asia is going to witness its first-ever email excellence award show – ‘For the Love of Emails – Awards 2022’ on 25th February 2022 from 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm. Brought to you by the continent’s leading recognising body Asia Inc. 500 and martech solution giant Netcore Cloud, the event aims at recognising enterprises across industry types and their fabulous efforts in creating breakthrough email marketing campaigns. The FTLOEA 2022 offers a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the email marketing industry’s very best work by the very best in the email marketing world and its allied sectors. Asia Inc. 500 loves emails and aims to inspire businesses with campaigns that showcase the unparalleled power of ‘emails’ in marketing. The one-day event will virtually bring together the new-age email marketing communities, practitioners, digital marketers, technologists and professionals from top brands including LinkedIn, Your Story, Airmeet, StarFeed and The Jakarta Post. The event will not only recognise excellence in the space of email marketing but also will amplify the voices that spark global change. The FTLOEA 2022 aims to set a new benchmark for impactful email marketing that inspires leaders to take action in their own communities.

The multi-industry star-studded event will acknowledge the email marketers and campaigns that stand out. The FTLOEA 2022 will be marked by several keynotes and panel discussions on topics such as important email marketing trends, technologies, innovations, challenges, solutions and security by thought leaders. Apart from awards, recognitions and insights, the event will also offer exclusive networking opportunities to its delegates. The attendees will have multiple online networking options, like pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings, small group meetings, ad-hoc one-to-one networking and networking breakouts. In addition to that, the attendees of the ‘For the Love of Emails – Awards 2022’ will receive participation certificates. As a co-host of the event and a primary media partner, Asia Inc. 500 will cover the entire event in its magazine.

The awards for excellence will be conferred under seven different categories based on the type of email campaign that helped achieve outstanding results. If you believe that you, your team, or your firm have achieved extraordinary business outcomes leveraging email marketing or have done something innovative in the space of email marketing, then submit your nomination with supporting documents. Check out the descriptions and apply in the category where you feel your email campaign fits best.