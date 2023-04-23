Asia Pacific Inc launches its New Web App

Hyderabad, 23 April 2023: ASIA PACIFIC INC, a leading corporate advisors company, has today announced the achievement of ISO certification and also launched their New Web App at a special event organised at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. The event was attended by 100+ of guests, including leading real-estate developers and senior management from banks and financial institutes.

Sri IYR Krishna Rao garu, Retired IAS, Former Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh – Chief Guest, Sri Raghu Pervella, IRS – Distinguished guest, Sri Koti – Music Director, Distinguished guest, Sri Narendra Kamaraju, MD of Praneet Group – Guest of Honour, Sri S. Ramreddy, MD of SMR builders PVT Ltd., Hyderabad, Sri Ramesh Krishna Murthy, Director, JM Financial Services Ltd., Mumbai – Guest of Honour, Sri Vivek Kuchibotla, a prominent producer had graced the occasion at the event.

The ISO certification is a significant milestone for Asia Pacific Inc. which underscores the company’s commitment to quality and excellence in their business processes. The certification validates Asia Pacific Inc’s compliance with international standards and best practices, ensuring that their products and services meet the highest level of quality standards.

At the event, Asia Pacific Inc. also unveiled their latest offering, a new web app that is set to revolutionize the Real-estate sector. The new web app is designed to offer ease to the workflow, and its launch is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Radha Krishna, Managing Partner at Asia Pacific Inc. said, “We are thrilled to announce the achievement of our ISO certification and the launch of our new web application. These milestones are a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work towards delivering the best products and services to our customers. We are committed to continuously improving and innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Asia Pacific Inc plans to leverage this ISO certification and new web app to expand its customer base and grow their business further.