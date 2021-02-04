Asian Cancer Institute Launches New Cancer Treatment Centre In Association with Apex Hospital in Western Suburbs

Mumbai: There is a sharp increase in cancer cases owing to improved diagnostics. Asian Cancer Institute established a new cancer treatment center in association with Apex Hospital to provide timely treatment to cancer patients for western suburban residents. This will enable experts to treat patients with a multidisciplinary approach.

Cancer is a silent killer, and the most common cancers among men are oral, lung, and Gastrointestinal cancer includes the esophagus, stomach, and colorectal cancers. From 2017, Asian Cancer Institute Day-care, Borivali has treated 2504 patients and 1424 chemo procedures. In females, the common ones are breast, cervical, ovarian, esophageal, and head and neck cancers. The top 4 cancers are head and neck, breast, cervical, and lung cancer and the ratio are 60% male and 40% female. Around 15%-20% of men may suffer from oral cancer while females may encounter breast cancer. Initially, patients belonging to the elderly age group only suffered from oral, head, and neck or breast cancer. Earlier cancer was a disease of the aging population. Now, people in the age group 20-30 are diagnosed with oral or breast cancer.

The reasons behind the increasing number of cancer cases in younger men can be attributed to tobacco usage at a young age in the form of smokeless tobacco that is gutkha. In younger women, genetic components, hormonal changes, alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of physical activity can invite breast cancer at an early age. ACI has come forward to reduce morbidity and mortality in cancer patients.

Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Director, Asian Cancer Institute said “This center in collaboration with Apex Hospital will be a ‘Go-To’, option for cancer patients in western suburbs. The center with its expertise, latest technology, and multidisciplinary approach will offer a wide range of treatment for those in need. Along with standard treatment like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, laser surgery for oral cancer, reconstruction surgery for oral and breast cancer, laparoscopy for stomach cancer and microvascular flap surgery can be performed for patients with head and neck cancer. Early detection remains key to add years to life. Major patients from western suburbs are from Malad to Virar and Gujarat, especially from Surat and Ahmedabad. Now in a joint venture with Apex Hospital, we are going to start Surgical Services along with Chemotherapy.”

Dr. Dhairyasheel Savant, Joint Medical Director, Asian Cancer Institute said, “Mumbai has one of the leading incidences of Breast cancer. Earlier it was around 5-10% in breast cancer and now 25% in the last 5 years. The center will also provide targeted therapy and immunotherapy for cancer patients of every age group as per one’s disease status. Immunotherapy can be used in patients having head and neck, lung, kidney, bladder, liver, or breast cancer as it boosts the body’s natural defense to fight cancer. Even a mutational test can be done and if it turns out to be positive then the patient can be suggested to opt for targeted therapy without any side-effects. Awareness regarding cancer will be created by offering various health check-ups such as mammography, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, colonoscopy, and other screening methods to pick up cancers at an early stage and treat them on an immediate basis.”

Dr. Vrajesh Shah, Director, Apex Multispeciality Hospitals said, “The center will encourage patients to report any abnormal changes occurring in the body. One will have to be watchful of the symptoms and avoid delaying the treatment. This center will give a second chance to cancer patients by encouraging them to live a cancer-free life.”