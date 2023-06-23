Asian Energy Services Limited Has Received LOA from ONGC for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition services in Gujarat

Mumbai, June 23, 2023: Asian Energy Services Ltd (AESL) receives a Letter of Award (LOA) worth INR 78.24 crores for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition services from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). ONGC had invited bids for the project; in which Asian Energy Services Ltd. had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. Work on the project will take place near Nardipur village, situated in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat, and is expected to start post-monsoon.

Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) is the first company in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to implement cable-free real-time seismic data collection technology. It is also the first Indian seismic company to execute several seismic operations in India, Indonesia, and Iraq at the same time. Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) has entered the upstream Oil and Gas Production (E&P) market, broadening its capabilities across the whole upstream value chain. With the addition of the E&P business vertical, AESL will be able to improve its cash flow visibility and diversify its cash flows beyond its existing seismic, oilfield O&M, and infrastructure services verticals.