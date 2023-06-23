Asian Energy Services Limited Has Received LOA from ONGC for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition services in Gujarat

Mumbai, June 23, 2023: Asian Energy Services Ltd (AESL) receives a Letter of Award (LOA) worth INR 78.24 crores for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition services from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). ONGC had invited bids for the project; in which Asian Energy Services Ltd. had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. Work on the project will take place near Nardipur village, situated in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat, and is expected to start post-monsoon.
Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) is the first company in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to implement cable-free real-time seismic data collection technology. It is also the first Indian seismic company to execute several seismic operations in India, Indonesia, and Iraq at the same time. Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) has entered the upstream Oil and Gas Production (E&P) market, broadening its capabilities across the whole upstream value chain. With the addition of the E&P business vertical, AESL will be able to improve its cash flow visibility and diversify its cash flows beyond its existing seismic, oilfield O&M, and infrastructure services verticals.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Kapil Garg, Managing Director, Asian Energy Limited., said, “Following a period of muted activity on the seismic contract award, proud to add this LOA to our portfolio as it signals the commencement of inflow of seismic services contracts. The majority of work under this LOA will be completed in the current financial year and will boost the company’s revenue from Seismic services which was subdued in the previous financial year. The company is expecting a few more awards in the coming months for Seismic services which will strengthen the company’s order book.
With this order, ASIAN now has a healthy order book of approx. over INR 900 crores (including this order) spread across Seismic Services, Operations & Maintenance Services, and Infrastructure Services.”