Asian Games Athletes Sharath Kamal, Virdhawal Khade, and Diya Chitale Visit the Victorinox Store at Palladium, Mumbai

Victorinox was honored to welcome upcoming Asian Games Athletes – Sharath Kamal, Virdhawal Khade, and Diya Chitale to the Victorinox Store at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai.

Easy camaraderie over high tea, and lots of cheer and laughter were the order of the evening.

The players loved the exciting products displayed and enjoyed the engraving experience with the Swiss Army Knife.

Victorinox is proud to empower them on their journey to represent India at The Asian Games 2023 and wishes them luck.

We are delighted to be their trusted companion on their everyday adventures!

ABOUT VICTORINOX: Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2022, the company with its more than 2200 employees generated sales of CHF 426 million.