Asia’s 1st Largest New Motion Electric Vehicle & Solar Expo to commence from October, To Be Hosted in 8 Indian and international locations

New Delhi, August 7, 2021: In its bid to strengthen Government of India’s stance on new energy, Shownext Pvt Ltd. is hosting Asia’s first ever largest chain expo on electric vehicles and renewable energy, New Motion Electric Vehicle and Solar Expo. The Expo is set to begin from 8th October 2021 in Kanpur. Concluding on 6th March 2022, the Expo will cover cities namely, Patna, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Sholapur, Ahmedabad and Nepal and will witness participation from leading EV and renewable companies globally.

New Motion Electric Vehicle & Solar Expo intends to accelerate the growth of the Indian electric vehicle, battery and solar energy sector and contribute to the country’s sustainable economic development. The expo is set to provide an excellent, unique, multi-city platform for organizations to capitalize and penetrate into the growing in-demand and lucrative Indian electric vehicles and solar energy market thereby bringing together professionals and industry stalwarts on one platform setting a growth agenda for the future.

Speaking about the expo, Mr Navin Nigam, Director at Shownext Pvt Ltd, said, “With the Government of India’s consistent focus on the Electric Vehicles and a vision towards reducing carbon emissions by 30-35% by 2030, there is a rising confidence among people towards turning sustainable. This New Motion Electric Vehicle & Solar Expo will not only help you discover future trends and adopt progressive techniques but also will expose you to endless opportunities in the global markets.”

The event will offer one of its kind platform to network with key electric vehicle and solar battery experts, showcase innovations from country’s leading companies in multiple cities and gather invaluable expert support, all under one roof.

About Organizer:

Shownext has years of global experience in managing expos. It has individually organised Rice and Green Expo 2019 in Uttar Pradesh, Food and Health technology Expo 2018 in Madhya Pradesh and Food & Dairy Expo 2028 in Haryana. Additionally, it has been associated with its clients in more than 30 expos. It has experience of working in countries like Germany, Russia, Greece, Singapore, Nepal, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Thailand, and Istanbul.

Ensuring quality service with delightful customer experience, Shownext provides end-to-end business solutions to its customers in terms of brand presence, brand augmentation, visibility and new arenas for business development in a hospitable manner.