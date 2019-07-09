Asia’s biggest cricket bat installed at Phoenix United Mall

Asia’s biggest cricket bat, 18ft*4ft, installed in Phoenix United Mall to support team India. It is the biggest engraved designer cricket bat with phoenix logo in the centre. Chief Guest Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Minister of State (Independent Charge), Labor and Employment, Government of India and Member of Parliament, Bareilly unveiled the same. The event was attended by many dignitaries and Bareilly residents.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director Phoenix United Mall expressed his happiness on the occasion and said, “Cricket is a good sport for developing overall fitness, stamina and hand-eye coordination. We support team India and fully sure that we will win. To motivate our Indian team and to express our love towards cricket we are installing Asia’s biggest cricket bat in the mall.

Chief Guest Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed his happiness on the occasion and said we will surely win.