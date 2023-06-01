ASICS Empowers Over 27000 runners at the 15th TCSW 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 1st, 2023: With the vision to promote #NothingFeelsBetter, a leading Japanese sports performance brand, ASICS is proud to announce its association with TCSW 10K Bengaluru as its ‘Official Sports Goods partner’. The 15th edition of the event was flagged off from the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2023, and saw participation from over 27,000 runners from India and overseas, surpassing the last edition, which saw participation of over 23,000 runners.

ASICS takes pride in providing cutting-edge running gear, including shoes, apparel, and accessories, ensuring the runners were equipped with the best-in-class products to enhance their performance and comfort during the event. The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 was part of the race day look, which is one of their best sellers among the running community. ASICS also offered runners the chance to benefit from the expertise of ASICS Running Club coach Deepa Nayak while training and the Runkeeper app for runners to keep track of their progress. Furthermore, runners received assistance through the Foot ID test to determine the most suitable shoe recommendation for their feet and join the ASICS Running Club. These initiatives aimed to motivate runners in accomplishing their running objectives.

In a stride to promote holistic well-being, ASICS ongoing campaign ‘Nothing Feels Better’ aims to inspire individuals to make positive choices for their mental and physical wellbeing by incorporating movement into their lives. By collaborating with TCSW 10K Bengaluru marathon, ASICS recognizes the connection between a sound mind and a sound body, highlighting the importance of physical activity in achieving overall well-being.