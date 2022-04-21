ASK Investment Managers launches ₹ 1,500 crore / $200 million category III AIF

Mumbai, April 21, 2022: ASK Investment Managers Limited (“ASK”), one of India’s largest asset and wealth management companies announces the launch of ‘ASK Golden Decade Fund’, a closed-ended, long-only, Category III AIF that aims to take advantage of the structural opportunity that India’s economy is witnessing in the form of the next golden decade.

The ASK Golden Decade Fund will be a confluence of Quality, Valuation, and Time: the three main drivers for compounding wealth that will be positioned to capitalize on the impending value migration opportunities in India. It is a pure bottom-up, buy & hold multi-cap strategy bias that will invest in select high-quality companies. The fund’s objective is to achieve capital preservation and capital appreciation over the long term. The fund aims to invest and focus on the manufacturing industry and other key beneficiaries will include Financials, Consumer Durables, IT, Chemicals, Pharma, and Telecom in both Public and Private sectors.

The term of the scheme will be for 4 years and there is no lock-in period for this fund. With an aim to attract investments from HNIs and UHNIs for long-term and consistent wealth creation, the fund is targeting to raise a total of ₹1,500 crore (including a green-shoe option of Rs. 750 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Rohokale – MD & CEO, ASK Group said, “The upcoming decade is likely to be India’s golden decade. It will be a period of structural growth led by the government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business and partnering private enterprises to create value over the long term. Harnessing the power of newer technologies, reduction in cost of capital for startup ecosystem, data & payment revolution, manufacturing & infrastructure related changes will be the key parameters fueling India’s economic growth. At ASK, we identify and invest in quality equity opportunities for long-term growth. We take a disciplined and well-researched approach to identify these opportunities, and at the same time minimise risk, to create wealth for our clients.”

Mr. Prateek Agrawal, Business Head & CIO, ASK Investment Managers added, “The Indian economy is expected to emerge as the strongest growing large economy in the world. While growth would aid most businesses in the country it would aid businesses experiencing strong multiyear tailwinds of value transfer on account of offshoring, China+1, move away from un-organised to organised sectors, etc. Golden Decade Fund seeks to invest into businesses which are experiencing favourable wave of value transfer.”

To register for investing in this fund, the investor needs to be CKYC compliant.