Asli Bharat to come online as Tech Start-up BIZZO aims at SMB Digitisation

Mumbai 14th March, 2022: Bizzo is a Covid-born tech startup-up that has been launched to empower small and medium service providers across the travel-tourism and hospitality value chain in India. The company aims to be a transformational force in the SMB landscape by helping service providers digitally build, scale and organise their businesses. Backed by ICICI bank-India’s largest private bank, VC firms and reputed angel investors, the company is now in advanced discussions with a cohort of associated digital ecosystem partners to kick-start its journey of aiding small and medium service providers.

While Bizzo is expecting to go live with several key partnerships within the next couple of months, currently, it remains laser-focused on expanding its presence across tourism huns such as Mahabaleshwar, Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune-Mumbai, Goa, Udaipur, Dehradun-Hrishikesh-Haridwar, Varanasi, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru across the value chain of hospitality, transportation, accommodation and sightseeing services.

With an aim to further democratise technology for all, Bizzo has devised an ingenious USP – A Free Basic Plan offer. The services under Bizzo’s Free Basic Plan are meant to provide the first step to encourage every BharatPreneur to go digital without any hassle. The plan will aid service providers to set up customised booking portals, create a digital catalogue of services, link pricing and availability, so as to offer a 24×7 seamless online booking experience for their customers. Bizzo’s app will enable every service provider to consolidate bookings from all social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Instagram, Justdial and Google on one single digital interface. This will help in automating various mundane tasks such as bookings, generating confirmation vouchers, invoicing, collecting payments, managing rescheduling and issuing refunds, saving small business owners both time and money.

Commenting on the launch of Bizzo, Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder said, “For too long now, India’s vast community of small and medium service providers have grappled with the lack of tech-savvy skills and resources, and this pushed them towards the culture of aggregators. However, entrepreneurs have now realised that they wish to take back power into their own hands and independently build digital skills so that they can connect with their customers directly. This is what BIZZO will help them to do. We are here to encourage India’s vast community of BharatPreneurs to go digital and build direct relationships with their customers without any intervention from aggregators. Bizzo’s aim is to help small and medium service providers save on precious time and energy and redirect their efforts towards increased productivity. Our job is to help them save exorbitant commissions charged by aggregators, thereby increasing their profits. And lastly, we want to boost their revenues by helping them indulge in a cross-sell and exchange of services through the Bizzo platform.”

“Bizzo’s team is confident that these initiatives and partnerships will go a long way in helping small and medium service providers across the travel-tourism and hospitality value chain in India, to be in tandem with the government’s initiative of building a digital and atmanirbhar India. Bizzo plans to onboard 50k+ service providers in the coming 6 months,” he added.

In the long run, the company wants to stitch together an ecosystem of small and medium service providers in the travel-tourism and hospitality value chain across India and empower them to take their businesses online. Ultimately, the goal is for Bizzo to be the go-to solution provider for SMB businesses looking to join the digital mainstream and enjoy the perks of digitisation.