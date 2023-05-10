ASOS Superbash League witnessed an exceptional celebrity cricket match

Kolkata, 10th May 2023: ASOS Superbash League, organised by Aditya Group, is a one-of-a-kind corporate cricket tournament designed to provide a thrilling and exciting experience to corporate teams. Recently, the league witnessed a celebrity match that took place between the teams, Dream Actors 11 and BAF Brothers (Bhaskar Aditya Foundation), at the state-of-the-art Diego Maradona ASOS Cricket Stadium, (Aditya Academy Barasat Campus). The team Dream Actors 11 was composed of big names from the Tollywood industry, which included Actors Sourav Das, Satadeep Saha, Dipanjan Basak, Joe Debroy, and many others. They were the winners of this match too.

On the same day, other teams including Interjoin Media, Raghubansh Sports Academy, Box Office, Barisha Blaster and Dugout played their respective matches too. The tournament’s tagline, ‘Corporate Cricket Ka BAAP,’ signified its position as the biggest and best corporate cricket tournament of the year which provided an unforgettable experience to all attendees. This corporate cricket tournament was aimed at a perfect blend of competition, sportsmanship, and entertainment. SB Steel, Joy Cosmetics’ Madora XI, and Siddhivinayak Enterprise’s Redwings are among the other corporate teams competing in the tournament.

Anirban Aditya, Chairman, Aditya Group “The particular match between the Dream Actors 11 and Baf Brothers played on the field grabbed huge attention from the audience. ASOS Superbash League was organised keeping in mind that it is not just a cricket tournament, but also an opportunity for the corporate teams to showcase their skills and enjoy the thrill of the game beyond their work lives, and we intend to hold more such tournaments in the future.”

Ankit Aditya, Vice Chairman, Aditya Group said, “We at Aditya Group are trying our heart and soul to bring about a renaissance in terms of the sports scenario in Bengal. The ASOS Superbash League is surely going to add unique value to it.”