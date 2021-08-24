Aspire Media announces the launch of its 4th Annual MSME Awards Small Enterprise Business Awards 2021

National: Aspire Media has kick-started the nominations for the MSME’s across India with its 4th Annual awards Small Enterprise Business Awards 2021 (SEBA), to recognize successful MSMEs in India, on 25th November 2021. To reach out to maximum participants and invite them to nominate themselves, Aspire Media is tying up with many SME associations.

This year the award ceremony will be a virtual celebration of entrepreneurial excellence and will be held in its true spirits, following all the safety protocols. The registration to get nominated in SEBA 2021 is open to all MSMEs those are registered in India. There are 26 categories, from which applicants can choose from. Special Jury Awards will be announced for 4 unique categories – Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Social Entrepreneur of the Year and the SME of the Year.

Commenting on the same, Dojo Jose, Founder & CEO, Aspire Media Pvt Ltd said, “The pandemic has given us many opportunities to support MSMEs. This year, we have introduced a new category “Best SME – NRI” among the top 26 Award categories. These awards are for those NRI entrepreneurs who have invested in any successful small businesses in India and are a board member or own a registered small business in India. This Award is created to encourage NRI investments in the Indian MSME sector.”

The judging will be assessed on the responses to the Awards Criteria questions located within the entry form, additional supporting documentation, the last 3 years audited P&L and overall presentation for the entry. The outcome of each business assessment by the Jury panel will determine the Small Enterprise India Business Award 2021 winners.

Tapasya Ravishankar, General Manager, Aspire Media Pvt Ltd, stated, “This year we will be going virtual. Since we have launched Small Enterprise US edition, the SEBA 2021 will have an extended reach into the international markets. We would like to encourage all Women entrepreneurs to nominate their businesses in respective categories and get a chance to win the special Jury Award for the Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year. We request all MSMEs across all industry verticals to nominate their businesses as we have Top 26 Award categories and 4 Special Jury Awards at the SEBA 2021.”

The organizers have partnered with Moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance platform as their official Media Partners.

Small Enterprise Business Awards will certify and showcase the works of the champions and the qualifiers. The early bird nominations have started and will close by 31st August 2021. The regular will close by 30th September and last minute will continue till 25th October’21.