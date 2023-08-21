ASSA ABLOY appoints Sharad Kapoor as Director of Sales & Head of Yale

Mumbai, August 21, 2023: ASSA ABLOY Group, a Swedish-based global leader in access solutions, has assigned Sharad Kapoor as Director of Sales & Head of Yale (Retail), a part of the group. In his new role, he will develop and direct the implementation of sales strategy and processes in line with Yale’s business objectives and strategy. Mr. Kapoor will be responsible for the growth of Yale’s market share through the development and execution of a robust go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the Yale retail organization.

From bustling metropolitan areas to serene suburban areas, Yale products can be found in a substantial network of multi-brand hardware stores, Yale exclusive showrooms, and company-owned experience centres pan India. This extensive retail distribution ensures that customers from all walks of life have convenient access to Yale’s diverse range of offerings, which includes smart locks, traditional locks, safes, hardware, and more.

Mr. Kapoor joined ASSA ABLOY group as the Category Head of Smart Locks in 2017. Since then, he has contributed immensely to the growth of the organization. In his previous roles at ASSA ABLOY, he spearheaded the marketing and sales plan for Yale Smart Home range and led the Smart Home strategy for ASSA ABLOY, SAARC. Before being appointed as the Director of Sales & Head of Yale, Mr. Kapoor held the critical role of Director & Head of Smart Residential, MEAI (Middle East, Africa & India).

Mr. Kapoor is a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience managing accounts and expanding business networks. He has also been associated with organizations like Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Sun Life Financial, and Infosys. Mr. Kapoor has handled diverse roles in key areas of new product development, go-to-market, sales strategy, category management, budget planning, market expansion, sales & channel management, distribution, leading sales teams, marketing, retail branding, launches, key account management, and team management. His core expertise lies in devising and successfully implementing business strategies for seamless operations.